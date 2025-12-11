Attention Target Shoppers: Kris K.'s Top Tips to Win the Final Days of Holiday Shopping

With extended hours through Dec. 23 — plus Order Pickup, Drive Up and same-day delivery on Christmas Eve — guests have easy options to get last-minute gifts

New, only-at-Target drops offer fresh options to cross off wish lists

The Holiday Countdown Sale Dec. 12-14 — including exclusive savings for Target Circle members of up to 50% off — and last-minute deals provide more ways to save

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa's just like the rest of us: Sometimes he checks his list twice and discovers one more gift to buy, and not a lot of time to buy it. The good news: Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is ready to deliver all the joy — from shopping ease, to inspiring, on-trend gifts, to deals that practically wrap themselves. Think of it as a sleigh ride, but with better parking.

To help guests in their journey, Target tapped one of its merriest store team members — and main holiday mission man, Kris K. from Target — to share how the retailer is helping guests finish shopping strong.

"Is it just me or is holiday gifting way more fun when the finds are fresh as fir and the shopping's a breeze?" said Kris K. from Target. "This season, Target's delivering right up to Christmas Eve — along with a little holiday cheer, too. Here's how every last-minute elf can win the final days of shopping."

1. Shop up to the finish line

Every good holiday plan begins with a little breathing room. Target's extended hours — 7 a.m. to midnight local time through Dec. 23 and until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve — are a gift to those who work best under a bit of festive pressure. Trust me, I've built a career on it.

Another hot tip for my last-minute legends — Drive Up and Order Pickup are your holiday heroes. You can place those orders up to 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and still scoop them up by 8 p.m.

Here's a trade secret from someone who knows a thing or two about holiday deliveries: You don't always have to do it yourself. With our Target Circle 360 paid membership program and same-day delivery with no markups1 (for orders placed by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve), you can send gifts straight to family and friends' doorstep with the confidence of a seasoned pro. And for you next-to-the-last-minute shoppers: Don't forget about next-day delivery, too, now in 35 metro areas across the country.

2. Choose the gifts that make you the season's MVP

If you want to give gifts people rave about, go for the only-at-Target finds dropping just in time to complete your list. A few top-tier picks:

Here's where leaving gift shopping to the last minute pays off: From Dec. 21-24, we've got rotating deals hotter than the Starbucks cocoa you spilled in Bullseye's Playground at our Holiday Countdown Sale, including:

Up to 50% off select toys and sporting goods

Up to 40% off headphones, video games and tech

Spend $40 on beauty/health, get a $10 gift card

20% off adult sweaters and denim

And for my beloved Target Circle members (free to join, zero excuses), we're talking about exclusive deals of 40% to 50% off toys, apparel, tech, beauty, home — basically everything except the Bullseye dog (he's priceless).

3. Take the tech shortcut

When you've been in the delivering-joy business as long as I have, you're always looking for ways to grease the skis. Good thing Target has a couple of innovations to tap: Target experience in ChatGPT turns your gift dilemmas into a helpful conversation, delivering curated ideas instantly. Target Gift Finder serves up personalized picks in just a few taps. Even I'm impressed — and I review a lot of wish lists.

When the holiday shopping clock is counting down, Target technology can also help with buying those last-minute gifts. Our List Scanner turns those creative penmanship masterpieces into shoppable items. Once you're inside one of our stores, Store Mode in the Target app guides you through the aisles to find your must-have gifts and didn't-know-I-needed-it surprises.

I'll keep the spirit bright. You go make someone's holiday — and check out our holiday resource hub for even more ways to finish the season in signature Target style.

