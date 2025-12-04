Target and Dr. Squatch Introduce Kris K. from Target's Limited-Edition "Not Santa" Soap

The joy-packed collaboration between Target's ultimate holiday mission man Kris K. from Target and Dr. Squatch is available nationwide starting Dec. 7

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced an exclusive new product launching Dec. 7 that's bringing festive and sudsy fun to the holidays. Meet "Not Santa," a limited-edition men's soap created in partnership with Dr. Squatch, the No. 1 men's personal care brand in Target stores nationwide, starring none other than Kris K. from Target — the viral sensation who stole hearts (and hashtags) last year, in his first-ever product collaboration.

Kris K. from Target and the Dr. Squatch “Not Santa” soap

With over 70 million TikTok mentions of #TargetSanta last holiday season, Kris K. from Target turned everyday shopping into a mission of joy, humor and holiday magic. After his breakout success, fans were clamoring for more — and Target delivered.

Introducing "Not Santa": Sandalwood Summit

The result: Kris K. from Target's first-ever product collaboration, "Not Santa": Sandalwood Summit, a fresh, woodsy soap made with over 98% natural origin ingredients, including sandalwood extract and medium grit for the classic clean Dr. Squatch is known for.

Why this collab? This year, Target is engaging all five senses to help guests feel the joy of the season, and scent plays a starring role. Research from the National Institutes of Health1 shows that exposure to pleasant scents can improve mood and reduce stress — something Kris K. from Target knows a thing or two about. As the ultimate holiday mission man, he's all about making the holidays joyful and stress-free, and this soap brings that spirit to life beyond the screen. Sandalwood was a natural choice: Its warm, woodsy notes capture Kris K.'s signature charm. (And since guests couldn't stop asking what Kris K. smelled like, "Not Santa" soap gives them the chance to bring a little of that magic home.)

"To celebrate that seasonal spirit, here's a gift inspired by Holiday Cheer, with notes of optimism, joy and just a dash of fresh-cut spruce," said Kris K. from Target. "Let's just say this soap sleighs."

"This collaboration captures the heart of what Target stands for: delivering joy in unexpected ways," said Michelle Mesenburg, senior vice president, Target Creative. "Kris K. from Target has become such a beloved part of our holiday storytelling, and teaming up with Dr. Squatch is the perfect way to extend that sense of fun and creativity. Whether it's a gift for someone else or a treat for yourself, this soap is another way Target makes the season a little brighter — and a chance to bring a little bit of our beloved character home."

Who's "Not Santa" soap for?

At just $7.99, this bar of joy is a thoughtful, affordably awesome gift that's perfect for:

The hubby, dad or boyfriend who "doesn't need anything" but could definitely use a better soap

but could definitely use a better soap The teen brother (or son) who's just discovering the magic of sandalwood

who's just discovering the magic of sandalwood The Target-loving bestie who doesn't care that it's "men's soap" — she just wants to smell like Kris K. from Target

"Kris K. from Target is a holiday legend, so we were thrilled to give him the Dr. Squatch treatment," said John Ludeke, SVP of Global Marketing at Dr. Squatch. "This limited-edition bar pairs our signature natural ingredients and our iconic holiday scents to bring a little extra cheer into your grooming routine."

Available Dec. 7, only at Target

"Not Santa" soap launches Dec. 7 in all Target stores and on Target.com; it's a limited-edition gift that's sure to disappear faster than the last cookie on Santa's plate. And because Target knows holiday shopping should be as easy as it is joyful, consumers can grab "Not Santa" soap however they like, whether it's in store, online or via same-day services including Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup, plus Next-Day Delivery or 2-Day Shipping for free with orders above $35.

Where else you'll spot Kris K. from Target this season

After capturing hearts last year, Kris K. from Target is back, starring in a new marketing campaign that shows him popping up everywhere from his local Target store to the football game and even on a plane. Through ten new spots, more cameos and more Kris K. magic, he's making the holidays joyful, effortless and unmistakably Target.

About Target

1 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3925886/#:~:text=Abstract,well%2Dbeing%20in%20aged%20individuals.

