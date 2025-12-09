Target Opens "Target SoHo" -- a Design-Forward Shoppable Concept Store in SoHo, New York

From trend-worthy apparel and beauty to curated home finds and seasonal drops, Target SoHo delivers a dynamic, continuously evolving assortment designed to keep pace with what's next — making it the ultimate destination for guests who want to shop the trends as they experience them. It's a new expression of the Target brand and an exciting way for consumers to discover style at Target.

"Style and design are part of Target's DNA, and there's no better place for us to showcase what's next for our brand than in one of the style capitals of the world," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "With Target SoHo, we're bringing together the best of Target and the best of New York — elevated products, immersive storytelling and an experience that invites guests to explore, express and get inspired. This store is a bold reflection of our commitment to style, and it's just one part of our larger investment in Target's design-driven future that grows our roots even deeper in New York City."

A New York state of style

Target has long been part of, and inspired by, New York's creative rhythm, building deep connections with designers, small businesses and entrepreneurs across the city. Today, the retailer is leaning even further into the energy, style and cultural pulse that defines New York. From New York Fashion Week partnerships to a new headquarters space and now Target SoHo, the retailer's next chapter reflects a vision where design and innovation come together. SoHo is the perfect stage for this concept.

A destination in motion

Target SoHo is built for the style-obsessed, the trend-hunters and the everyday explorers who want to be inspired. According to Harris Poll data, 82% of consumers appreciate when stores curate gift ideas, and 78% want aisles that feel like destinations for discovery. Target SoHo is designed to deliver exactly that.

Key features of Target SoHo

Target SoHo isn't just a store — it's a living, breathing style experience that pulses with the energy of New York City. Guests will find themselves immersed in a world where fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle collide in unexpected ways. Here are some of the standout areas guests will discover at Target SoHo:

Curated By: A seasonal edit led by the Target team in partnership with NYC tastemakers, Curated By connects guests to influential voices in fashion and lifestyle, offering a personal glimpse into their favorite Target finds across fashion, beauty and home. Kicking off the first "Curated By" edit: actress and comedian Megan Stalter.

The Drop @ Target SoHo: Located on the first floor, The Drop is where Target's trend-forward energy comes to life. This rotating showcase of seasonal styles is designed to fuel discovery, spark inspiration and create connection with every guest. It's not just a display — it's a vibe, a destination and a reason to return again and again.

With new collections dropping monthly, Target SoHo keeps pace with guests' ever-evolving mindset — delivering fresh, relevant and exciting finds across fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle.

Broadway Beauty Bar: A first-of-its-kind, rotating curation of Target's best beauty picks, hand-selected by top talent in the beauty space. At launch, celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes will curate her must-have Target beauty picks for a fresh take on what's new and next. It's a beauty playground designed for experimentation, creativity and social sharing. Guests can explore trending products, try samples and capture content in the Viral Vanity studio.

Gifting Gondola: Launching just in time for the holiday season, this photo-ready installation is designed for playful discovery and gifting inspiration. Complete with a convex mirror for capturing festive reflections, the Gifting Gondola will showcase an assortment of exclusive Target-branded merchandise.

Selfie Checkout: A share-worthy photo moment that turns the final stop into a celebration of style.

What's next at Target SoHo

While Phase 1 of Target SoHo is complete, there's much more to come. Through 2026 and beyond, the SoHo store will evolve into a fully immersive Target experience. Guests can expect new experiential zones, seasonal activations, and café and event programming. The store will continually adapt and transform as Target explores how different concepts and products resonate with consumers in this creative, experiential environment.

Guided by incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke's vision to put style and design at the company's forefront, Target SoHo reflects Target's ability to move at the speed of culture, transforming retail into a destination for inspiration and connection. From concept to completion in just four months, the store showcases Target's agility and ambition to redefine what shopping can feel like.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center

