ATTITUDE™'s Plastic-Free, EWG VERIFIED™, & Vegan Skincare Line, Oceanly, Expands with SPF Offerings

The revolutionary, first of it's kind skincare line expands its offerings to include a line of skincare with SPF housed in innovative & chic fully biodegradable packaging

MONTREAL, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTITUDE™, the Canadian leader in beauty and home care products that has been committed to progressing a uniquely wasteful space and reducing single-use plastic for over a decade, is proud to announce the expansion of their Oceanly Skincare collection with the addition of Phyto-Sun.

ATTITUDE Phyto-Sun

The complete line of solid, plastic-free, entirely EWG VERIFIED™ skincare with SPF, offers hybrid and innovative sun protection with formulas enriched with exceptional ingredients! This brand new collection under the Oceanly umbrella features eight SPF products, conveniently portable for use on-the-go. The lineup includes a tinted oil, a tinted cream, three shades of lip balms and a tinted shimmer cream, perfect for providing an instant glow to the face.

Along with mineral sun protection, each product includes two star ingredients, phytoglycogen, which does not require the extraction of glycogen from shellfish helping preserve marine ecosystems, and a vegan collagen substitute. Combined with other beneficial ingredients such as laminaria saccharina and ascophyllum nodosum, Phyto-Sun suncare nourishes the skin while protecting it from the sun's harmful rays.

Like the other product offerings in the Oceanly collection, Phyto-Sun is packaged meticulously in an ingenious biodegradable, plastic-free, and FSC-certified cardboard tubes which are thick enough to ensure better preservation of the formula, and the ink used for packaging is plant-based. These materials elongate the life of the product as well as recycle flawlessly, ensuring no footprint is left behind! Finally, the push-up mechanism ensures easy application without having to touch the product with your fingers.

The collection's inventive EWG VERIFIED™, dermatologically tested, vegan formula aims to provide a lightweight feel while preserving the nourishing ingredients. The products are SPF 30 and free of oxybenzone, octinoxate, homosalate, and octisalate, commonly found in chemical sunscreens. Instead, this collection is formulated with non-nano zinc oxide, a mineral filter, which creates a reflective protective barrier on the skin and provides a broad-spectrum defense against UVA and UVB rays.

"ATTITUDE is committed to reinventing beauty by raising industry standards through products crafted from clean and high-performance ingredients, presented in eco-innovative packaging aimed at reducing the use of single-use plastic," says JF Bernier, Co-founder and CEO of ATTITUDE.

The Phyto-Sun™ collection ($20.00 - $45.00) is available on attitudeliving.com & amazon.com as of May 2024.

About ATTITUDE:

ATTITUDE™ is revolutionizing the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in eco-innovative packaging. The products are EWG VERIFIED™, PETA certified, and formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE has its own in-house laboratory and state-of- the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique.

