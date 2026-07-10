AttivoERP Emerges as a Unified Force in Full-Service ERP -- Covering Every Stage of the Business Journey

The consolidation of The Attivo Group and AttivoERP into one unified brand marks a new chapter — one partner, one mission, every stage of the ERP journey.

CONYERS, Ga. and IRVINE, Calif. and PROVIDENCE, R.I. and PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AttivoERP, a full-service Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consulting and implementation firm serving manufacturers, distributors, and small to mid-sized growing businesses, today announced the unification of its brand under a single identity: AttivoERP.

This move brings together several decades of consulting expertise and ERP specialization into one team, one brand, and one mission, supporting clients across every stage of the ERP lifecycle.

AttivoERP: Committed to Your Success

When the company was founded, it deliberately positioned itself as a consultancy rather than simply a software vendor. This reflected its commitment to working with clients from the very beginning of their software purchasing journey, helping them assess needs, make informed decisions, and achieve successful outcomes. Over time, Attivo has evolved well beyond its original role. While ERP implementation remains a core area of expertise, the company now plays a much broader role in supporting organizations through their digital transformation journeys, delivering a wide range of solutions and services that help businesses modernize, innovate, and grow.

One Partner, Every Stage of the ERP Journey

AttivoERP now steps forward as a single, unified partner offering full-service ERP support from first evaluation through long-term optimization.

The company works across many of the industry's leading platforms, including:

AttivoERP's full-service offering spans the entire ERP lifecycle, including:

ERP Selection: Helping businesses identify the right platform for their needs.

Helping businesses identify the right platform for their needs. Implementation: End-to-end deployment support.

End-to-end deployment support. Training: Through the Attivo Academy resource.

Through the Attivo Academy resource. Support: Provided through the Attivo TotalCare program.

Provided through the Attivo TotalCare program. Optimization: Ongoing system refinement as businesses grow.

Ongoing system refinement as businesses grow. ERP Recovery: Rescuing stalled or troubled implementations.

Rescuing stalled or troubled implementations. Legacy System Support: Including Macola, Sage 100, Exact, and Dynamics GP.

Including Macola, Sage 100, Exact, and Dynamics GP. Cloud Hosting: Through the dedicated Attivo Cloud Hosting.

Through the dedicated Attivo Cloud Hosting. Specialized Integrations & Industry Add-Ons: Tailored to specific verticals and workflows.

"Today's businesses require more than software support—they need a trusted advisor who understands their goals and helps them continuously improve," said Len Reo, President & Founder of AttivoERP "Our brand relaunch, new website, and reinforces our commitment to innovation and to helping clients achieve lasting ERP success.

"The refreshed brand reflects AttivoERP's evolution from a traditional ERP reseller and implementation partner into a strategic advisor focused on helping organizations achieve long-term business success through the alignment of people, processes, and technology.

"Len Reo, President & Founder of AttivoERP continued, "Whether a business is choosing their first ERP system or optimizing one they've run for a decade, they're working with the same team, the same standards, and the same commitment to their success as when we first launched. This unification simply makes that visible from the outside."

More Than Three Decades in the Making

AttivoERP's roots trace back to 1992, when the company was founded as The Attivo Group — a consulting firm built around a simple idea: helping businesses run better. As ERP solutions became increasingly central to that mission, the business evolved, adopting the AttivoERP identity roughly six years ago to reflect the growing software and implementation focus.

Today, AttivoERP emerges as a unified whole: one brand, one presence, one team that has always worked toward the same goal, even under different names. This unification reflects 34 years of continuous improvement through more platforms, deeper expertise, and a growing team and partner network built around client success.

After more than three decades of growing, adapting, and expanding what we're capable of, we're stepping into the market as one unified brand, because that's what we've become," Reo added.

What's New Alongside the Launch

The brand unification arrives alongside several new developments:

A new brand identity and unified website , launching this summer at attivoerp.com.

, launching this summer at attivoerp.com. AI-powered implementation and migration tools , designed to make ERP projects faster, more accurate, and more affordable.

, designed to make ERP projects faster, more accurate, and more affordable. Attivo TotalCare, formalized as a new subscription offering within AttivoERP's full-service approach.

The launch of AttivoERP.com provides a modern digital experience where clients and prospective customers can access solutions, resources, industry expertise, and educational content designed to maximize the value of their ERP investments.

"A unified brand needed a unified digital presence to match," said Marla Malkin, VP of Marketing at AttivoERP. "Our new website and identity are built to make it immediately clear who we are and how we can help, no matter where a business is in their ERP journey."

"For our team, this launch is more about how we show up for clients going forward," said Emily Perez, Marketing Manager at AttivoERP. "Clients will see one consistent brand at every touchpoint, from the first conversation through years of ongoing support."

About AttivoERP

AttivoERP is a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) company. AttivoERP is an ERP success partner that helps organizations align technology, people, and processes to drive operational excellence and sustainable growth. The company helps organizations streamline operations, improve visibility, automate business processes, and support growth through innovative technology solutions, strategic guidance, implementation services, managed services, and ongoing client success programs.

For more information, visit www.AttivoERP.com.

Media Contact:

Marla Malkin

(949) 543-0935

SOURCE The Attivo Group