AttivoERP Introduces TotalCare, a Comprehensive Program for ERP

CONYERS, Ga., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AttivoERP today announced the launch of Attivo TotalCare, a subscription-based comprehensive ERP program to help businesses automate and optimize processes, bringing together human expertise and technology to align operations with evolving business goals.

The program supports day-to-day guidance, configuration assistance, process discussions, and continuous optimization initiatives. ice recommendations, alongside training, coaching, and enablement of resources.

AttivoERP TotalCare

ERP systems were designed to help businesses scale. But as operations evolve, processes mature, and new technologies like AI and automation rapidly enter the conversation, many organizations are re-evaluating how their ERP systems can continue supporting the next phase of growth.

Rather than functioning as a break-fix support model, TotalCare reflects AttivoERP's broader philosophy: ERP success is not defined by software alone, but by continuous alignment between technology, business processes, people, and operational goals.

"At its core, TotalCare is about outcomes, not scrambling into action in a heated moment, said Len Reo, President of AttivoERP. "The program brings training, process insight, and proactive system management together, so ERP supports smarter work and sustainable growth."

TotalCare places a strong emphasis on enablement and knowledge transfer. Through Attivo Academy, users gain 24/7 access to a robust library of role-based training, personalized learning paths, onboarding resources, and expert-led collaborative sessions.

"What differentiates TotalCare is AttivoERP's deep understanding of its clients. With more than three decades of experience, our Attivo team knows what works, which pitfalls to avoid, and how to guide businesses through change with confidence," Reo added.

TotalCare offers proactive database health reviews, system monitoring, and structured business process assessments that help organizations identify risks early, improve governance and compliance, and align ERP with changing business priorities.

When organizations identify larger opportunities for transformation, automation, or modernization, AttivoERP works collaboratively with customers to define strategic improvement projects that support broader business goals.

As organizations continue evaluating how AI and emerging technologies fit into their operations, TotalCare positions AttivoERP customers to move forward with greater clarity, stronger process alignment, and a more strategic approach to technology adoption.

About AttivoERP

Founded in 1992, AttivoERP is a leading business process consultancy, optimizing business processes and automation using the latest technologies, with offices in Atlanta, GA; Providence, RI, Irvine, CA; and Pittsburgh, PA. For more than three decades, AttivoERP has been at the forefront of industry transformation, evolving alongside ERP technology as it shifted to software models on modern, cloud‑based platforms that deliver secure, web‑enabled access.

Today, AttivoERP is redefining how companies choose, implement, and grow with ERP. As a vendor‑neutral technology partner, AttivoERP brings decades of experience helping manufacturers, distributors, and eCommerce organizations modernize their operations, delivering measurable profitable results through trusted platforms including SAP Business One, Acumatica, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

For more information or to set up a meeting, contact [email protected] or www.attivoerp.com.

Media Contact:

Marla Malkin, VP of Marketing

(877) 428-8486 | [email protected]

SOURCE The Attivo Group