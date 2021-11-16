ATTN CHARLESTON: Wendy's Gives Thanks to Community Heroes This Holiday Season with FREE Breakfast for a Year!

Thank You Community Heroes Breakfast Giveaway*: Local Wendy's restaurants are giving away "FREE Breakfast for a Year" to community heroes in the Charleston area as part of Thank You Thursdays this holiday season. Hosted across fan-favorite radio stations, Wendy's is awarding 400 FREE breakfast for a year to those who have made a positive impact within our community, nominated by radio listeners. Winners will enjoy a year of Wendy's delicious breakfast combos to include a breakfast sandwich, seasoned potatoes and coffee.

Local Wendy's restaurants are giving away "FREE Breakfast for a Year" to community heroes in the area as part of this holiday season. Hosted across fan-favorite radio stations, Wendy's is awarding to those who have made a positive impact within our community, nominated by radio listeners. Winners will enjoy a year of Wendy's delicious breakfast combos to include a breakfast sandwich, seasoned potatoes and coffee. $1 Biscuit Sandwiches**: Now through the end of November, hometown heroes, and Charleston locals alike can snag Wendy's Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit or Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just a dollar each. Simply order in-restaurant, via drive-thru or via mobile order to secure this craveable deal.

WHO, WHEN & WHERE:

From military personnel, educators and postal workers to care givers and coaches, anyone who has made a positive impact in the Charleston community can be nominated for the Thank You Community Heroes "Breakfast for a Year Giveaway." To take advantage, tune into local radio stations or check your station's websites until December 9.

Anyone can also head to their local Wendy's for a delicious Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit or Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just a buck from now through the end of November.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

*Free Breakfast for a year consists of 52 Free Small Breakfast Combo Meals.

**Limited time only. U.S. price and participation may vary. Not valid in combo. Limit five qualifying items per transaction. Excludes Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Third-party delivery prices may vary. Check your local Wendy's for breakfast hours.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company