Attorney Barbara J. Seibel Joins DeWitt LLP's Growing Divorce & Family Law Practice

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeWitt LLP today announced Divorce & Family law attorney Barbara J. Seibel rejoined the firm in its Minneapolis office.

Seibel has a comprehensive understanding of family law. She has experience as a financial advisor, which gives her unique perspective when it comes to division of assets, spousal maintenance, and tax implications of property division. She is equally knowledgeable when it comes to custody and parenting time. With a keen insight into the complexities of the legal system and the intricacies of family dynamics in transition, she advocates for her clients with compassion.

She earned a J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, a CDFA® from the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts™, a B.S. from Minnesota State University – Mankato. Seibel is admitted to practice in Minnesota and is a member of the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts™, Collaborative Law Institute of Minnesota, and International Academy of Collaborative Professionals.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp.com .

