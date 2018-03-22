Attorney Charla Aldous Selected to 2018 List of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America

Every year, Lawdragon selects their list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America through a stringent process that includes editorial research conducted by the staff at Lawdragon, submissions from law firms and an online nomination form that gives visitors to the Lawdragon site the chance to recommend or leave commentary on their favorite attorney.

This list is among the most prestigious in the United States, and Aldous has consistently been selected to it since 2007. On Lawdragon's official announcement of the 2018 list, they stated that:

"As we post the 2018 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, school children throughout the United States are walking out of their classrooms. The adults have failed to protect them, so they're taking matters into their own hands. That grassroots activism defines right now, and this year's 500. From digital populists to discrimination warriors, the era of power lawyers has passed and transformed into an ascendant group defined by passion, precision and perspective."

Aldous \ Walker LLP is a national trial law firm based out of Dallas, TX, and has successfully taken hundreds of cases to court over the past 30+ years, securing over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements. The firm believes in fighting for results that help clients, as well as others, live better and safer lives.

