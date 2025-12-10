Attorney Jason Matzus on the Incoming NTSB Investigation After Plane Crashes Into Car on I-95 in Cocoa, Florida

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Jason Matzus , an aviation accident expert who has represented victims and families in several major aviation negligence and disaster cases, is urging anyone affected by Monday evening's shocking plane crash on Interstate 95 in Cocoa, Florida, to prepare for the federal investigation that will follow and to take steps now to protect their rights.

Dashcam footage captured the moment a fixed-wing multi-engine aircraft appeared to "drop out of the sky" around 5:45 p.m., striking a 2023 Toyota Camry in the southbound lanes during rush-hour traffic. The plane rear-ended the Camry, bounced on top of it, then crashed to its left, sending sparks skidding across the roadway.

A 57-year-old woman driving the Camry was transported to a nearby hospital and, in what authorities called "remarkable," sustained only minor injuries.

NTSB Investigation Expected

Matzus said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is virtually certain to launch a full investigation into the crash, examining everything from the aircraft's mechanical condition to the pilot's emergency procedures.

"When an aircraft comes down on a major interstate, the NTSB will look carefully at what failed and why," Matzus said. "They'll examine maintenance records, pilot communications, debris patterns, and every frame of video. Their findings will shape the factual record of what happened here."

He added: "Driving on an interstate and having a plane fall from the sky into the cars around you is a shared nightmare we all have. It's the kind of danger no one can anticipate or prepare for, which is exactly why understanding what caused this is so important."

Matzus emphasized that the NTSB's process typically unfolds in phases: securing the scene, recovering wreckage, reviewing mechanical systems, analyzing witness footage, and releasing a preliminary report within several weeks.

Call for Witness Footage

Because the crash occurred during peak traffic, Matzus is encouraging anyone who witnessed the event or captured video to step forward.

"Even a few seconds of footage can help clarify what led to those final moments before impact," he said.

