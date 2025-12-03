Matzus Law, LLC Welcomes Seasoned Litigator Matthew Doebler to Its Trial Team

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matzus Law, LLC is proud to announce that veteran trial lawyer Matthew Doebler has joined the firm, bringing more than two decades of experience representing individuals and families in high-stakes medical-malpractice and catastrophic-injury litigation.

Matthew Doebler of Matzus Law, LLC.

Doebler has built a distinguished career trying complex medical-malpractice cases to verdict and guiding countless others from intake through resolution. Known for his clear case analysis, meticulous preparation, and commanding presence in the courtroom, he adds significant depth to Matzus Law's nationally recognized trial practice.

"Matt is an exceptional trial lawyer whose experience, work ethic, and passion for helping people make him an ideal addition to our firm," said Jason Matzus , founder of Matzus Law, LLC. "His background—both in and out of the courtroom—strengthens our mission to deliver top-tier advocacy for clients facing life-altering injuries."

Doebler began his career in New York City, trying federal white-collar cases in the Southern District of New York before serving as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in Brooklyn. There, he litigated hundreds of cases and developed the trial skills that continue to anchor his practice.

After returning home to Pittsburgh, Doebler spent more than a decade representing plaintiffs in medical-malpractice, product-liability, and other complex civil matters. His work included serving at the largest personal-injury firm in the United States, where he gained invaluable insight into the systems, strategies, and client-care models that shape modern plaintiff practice. He has handled claims involving major healthcare systems, national manufacturers, and government entities, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the medical and causation issues at the heart of catastrophic-injury cases.

Beyond his litigation practice, Doebler brings a strong interest in legal operations and technology, helping firms improve efficiency, streamline case management, and elevate client outcomes. His background in film and television production also provides a unique advantage in crafting powerful, persuasive narratives for juries.

Outside the courtroom, Doebler serves as the elected mayor of his municipality and is deeply involved in community service, often donating his media and technical skills to local schools and nonprofit organizations.

"We're excited to welcome Matt to our team," Matzus added. "His integrity, experience, and commitment to his clients reflect exactly what Matzus Law stands for."

About Matzus Law

Based in downtown Pittsburgh, Matzus Law, LLC , focuses on serious personal injury and medical malpractice cases. The firm is committed to delivering top-tier representation to individuals and families affected by injury and negligence. With numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements secured, Matzus Law dedicates itself to making clients whole and driving systemic improvements in healthcare and safety standards.

