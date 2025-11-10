Matzus Law Earns Multiple Rankings in 2026 Best Law Firms® for Excellence in Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice Litigation

News provided by

Matzus Law

Nov 10, 2025, 08:02 ET

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matzus Law LLC has been recognized in the 16th edition of Best Law Firms® (2026) for outstanding performance and professional excellence in personal injury and medical malpractice litigation.

The firm earned top regional honors, including:

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

The Best Law Firms® rankings, published by Best Lawyers®, recognize firms that demonstrate exceptional skill, integrity, and consistent success in their respective practice areas. Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client feedback, peer reviews, and independent research.

"We're honored to be recognized once again among the nation's top firms," said Jason E. Matzus, founder of Matzus Law LLC. "Every case we take represents a person or family whose life has been changed forever. This recognition reflects our continued dedication to standing up for them and ensuring accountability when negligence causes harm."

Matzus Law's inclusion in multiple tiers underscores the firm's reputation for excellence across both plaintiff and defense sides of complex medical malpractice and catastrophic injury cases.

The full list of 2026 Best Law Firms® rankings is available at www.bestlawfirms.com.

About Matzus Law

Based in downtown Pittsburgh, Matzus Law, LLC, focuses on serious personal injury and medical malpractice cases. The firm is committed to delivering top-tier representation to individuals and families affected by injury and negligence. With numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements secured, Matzus Law dedicates itself to making clients whole and driving systemic improvements in healthcare and safety standards.

Press Contact:
Bridget Mercuri
Public Relations and Earned Media Director
AMPLIFY
Phone: (908) 612- 3515
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Matzus Law

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Aviation Attorney Jason Matzus Warns of Heightened Safety Risks as FAA Cuts Flights at 40 Major Airports Amid Government Shutdown

Aviation Attorney Jason Matzus Warns of Heightened Safety Risks as FAA Cuts Flights at 40 Major Airports Amid Government Shutdown

As the federal government shutdown drags into its record-breaking length, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced emergency flight...
Pittsburgh Attorney and Law Professor Jason Matzus Launches "MedMalU" - A Groundbreaking Video Series for Medical Malpractice Education

Pittsburgh Attorney and Law Professor Jason Matzus Launches "MedMalU" - A Groundbreaking Video Series for Medical Malpractice Education

Jason Matzus, founder of Matzus Law, P.C. and adjunct law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, has announced the launch of MedMalU (Medical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics