Matzus Law Earns Multiple Rankings in 2026 Best Law Firms® for Excellence in Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice Litigation

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matzus Law LLC has been recognized in the 16th edition of Best Law Firms® (2026) for outstanding performance and professional excellence in personal injury and medical malpractice litigation.

The firm earned top regional honors, including:

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

The Best Law Firms® rankings, published by Best Lawyers®, recognize firms that demonstrate exceptional skill, integrity, and consistent success in their respective practice areas. Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client feedback, peer reviews, and independent research.

"We're honored to be recognized once again among the nation's top firms," said Jason E. Matzus , founder of Matzus Law LLC. "Every case we take represents a person or family whose life has been changed forever. This recognition reflects our continued dedication to standing up for them and ensuring accountability when negligence causes harm."

Matzus Law's inclusion in multiple tiers underscores the firm's reputation for excellence across both plaintiff and defense sides of complex medical malpractice and catastrophic injury cases.

The full list of 2026 Best Law Firms® rankings is available at www.bestlawfirms.com .

About Matzus Law

Based in downtown Pittsburgh, Matzus Law, LLC , focuses on serious personal injury and medical malpractice cases. The firm is committed to delivering top-tier representation to individuals and families affected by injury and negligence. With numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements secured, Matzus Law dedicates itself to making clients whole and driving systemic improvements in healthcare and safety standards.

Press Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612- 3515

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Matzus Law