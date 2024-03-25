Attorney Jeff A. Goldman Included in the Wisconsin Law Journal's Power List for Estate Planning

MADISON, Wis., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced that one of its partners, Jeff A. Goldman, is included in the Power List, a new feature from the Wisconsin Law Journal that "examines the power brokers who lead and influence various parts of the Wisconsin Legal Community."

According to the Wisconsin Law Journal, inclusion on the list signifies "those whose mere presence on a case signifies the stakes, who have influenced the direction of the law, whose leadership in the community is pervasive and whose respect within the bar is undeniable."

Jeff A. Goldman, one of the partners at DeWitt LLP, was recently included on the Wisconsin Law Journal's Power List for Estate Planning.

Goldman is a member of DeWitt's Executive Committee, is the Chair of DeWitt's Estate and Trust practice group and focuses his practice on trusts, estates, fiduciary litigation and administration, estate planning, and probate. He is also experienced in commercial litigation, charitable entities, and taxation. Goldman works with individuals of all walks of life to ensure what they have worked so hard for is passed on to the appropriate beneficiaries.

He is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estates Council (ACTEC), a Fellow of the Wisconsin Law Foundation, and a former member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Wisconsin, and is Chair of the Real Property, Probate, and Trust Section of the Wisconsin State Bar. He has served as an adjunct professor of law at the University of Wisconsin Law School, where he taught estate and trust administration and dispute resolution. Goldman earned his law degree, cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin Law School and his B.A. in Economics from the University of Washington. Goldman is a resident of Sun Prairie.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more.

