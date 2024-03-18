DeWitt Relocates to New Office in Madison

MADISON, Wis., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeWitt LLP today announced it has relocated to a new office in Madison located at 25 W. Main Street, Suite 800.

The new office is conveniently located across the street from the Wisconsin State Capitol and is minutes away from the Supreme Court, the Dane County Circuit Court, the Court of Appeals, and the Federal Courthouse.

"We are thrilled to have our new office right in the heart of Madison, not too far from our previous one downtown where we have proudly served clients for decades. Our team will have a more contemporary space and the location provides convenient access for our clients," said Michele Perreault, DeWitt's Madison Office Managing Partner. The new office provides additional functional space to DeWitt's team in Madison, which is home to more than 100 attorneys and staff.

DeWitt, recently honored as a Top Workplace award winner in Madison from 2022 through 2024, is Madison's largest law firm, with attorneys who provide services for individuals and businesses on a local, statewide, and national basis.

About DeWitt

DeWitt LLP was founded in 1903 and is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Madison, Green Bay, and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its attorneys have the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas.

SOURCE DeWitt LLP