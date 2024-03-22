Attorney Jeff Sklar Launches "The Practice of You," A Podcast Showcasing the Passions and Pursuits of Legal Professionals

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today the launch of "The Practice Of You: Achieving A Balanced Life In Law," a new podcast featuring one-on-one conversations with inspirational legal professionals who are committed to their happiness, balance and well-being.

Hosted by firm Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar, the podcast highlights the wide range of activities that legal professionals engage in outside of the law, be it athletic, spiritual or creative, which keep them centered and motivated.

"Our guests have balanced their lives and legal careers through a range of exciting and unique endeavors," says Sklar. "We will hear their stories and benefit from their inspiring examples. Our goal is for The Practice of You to inspire legal professionals to live their most authentic and fulfilled lives, both within and outside of the law."

The inaugural episode of the podcast features Sanaz "Sunny" Soltani, Managing Partner at Aleshire & Wynder, LLP and the first female city attorney representing the City of Carson, California. Soltani is the author and producer of the acclaimed ballet "The White Feather," which has toured the West Coast and is set to be featured at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on March 26, 2024, and at the Gerald W. Lynch Theatre at John Jay College in New York City on March 30, 2024. The ballet's story is largely inspired by Soltani's early life experience, including the loss of her patriot father in the Iranian Revolution and her family's escape to the United States.

"Sunny's power lies in her unshakable authenticity," says Sklar. "In our interview, we'll discuss how she came to write "The White Feather" and how it has impacted her personally and professionally. We want to inspire listeners to tap into their own creativity and feel empowered by Sunny's story."

Sklar has always believed that a well-kept balance between business and personal interests benefits the attorney, their practice, and the industry. He plays guitar, meditates twice daily, enjoys swimming and fitness, and has a special love of music. In creating this podcast, Sklar is re-engaging with his passion for journalism, having spent time at Rolling Stone and George magazine before his legal career.

"In a legal landscape that emphases the billable hour and the most recent deal or trial that you handled lately, it is easy to overlook the multifaceted lives that lawyers lead outside of their practice," says Sklar. "The success of a lawyer's practice is not solely determined by their legal expertise. What lawyers do outside of the law informs and sustains them. A more balanced, creative and fulfilled legal professional is a benefit to their clients and the legal profession as a whole."

The Practice of You is interested in highlighting guests from across the legal profession—from lawyers in private practice, to prosecutors, judges, mediators and beyond. If you engage in an inspiring, exciting or unique activity that gives you fulfillment and brings your life into balance, we would love to hear from you. You can email Jeff Sklar at [email protected].

You can find "The Practice of You" on all the major podcast and social platforms including YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and at www.sklarkirsh.com.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

