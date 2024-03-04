FIVE SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS SELECTED AS RISING STARS BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Jennifer Cohen, Rachael Hiatt, Christopher Johnson, Jessica McCormick and Jonathan Rashtian have been named to Super Lawyers' list of 2024 Southern California "Rising Stars." The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. Only 2.5% of lawyers in Southern California are selected for this distinction.

"This recognition highlights the excellence and dedication that Jennifer, Rachael, Christopher, Jessica, and Jonathan bring to our clients and the legal community," said Sklar Kirsh Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar. "They are exceptional lawyers and I have no doubt that they will continue to excel and make significant contributions to the legal profession in the years to come."

Jennifer Cohen is a Partner in the firm's Corporate Department. Rachael Hiatt and Christopher Johnson are Associates in the firm's Litigation Department. Jessica McCormick and Jonathan Rashtian are Associates in the firm's Real Estate Department.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP