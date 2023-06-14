Attorney Joe Miotke Reappointed to Wisconsin State Public Defender Board by Governor Tony Evers

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced the Wisconsin Senate unanimously confirmed attorney Joe Miotke's reappointment by Governor Tony Evers to the Wisconsin State Public Defender Board on June 7, 2023.

Miotke was first appointed to the State Public Defender ("SPD") Board by Governor Scott Walker in 2017 and reappointed by Governor Tony Evers in 2021. The SPD Board provides ultimate oversight of Wisconsin's unified SPD system, which provides legal representation to the indigent in all of Wisconsin's seventy-two (72) counties. Miotke is proud to continue serving Wisconsin's most vulnerable residents to help ensure equal access to justice for all Wisconsin residents.

Miotke is a licensed patent attorney and serves as the Co-Chair of DeWitt's Intellectual Property Litigation Group. For more than twenty years he has distinguished himself as a leading IP litigator, patent attorney, and IP strategist. Recognized by leading IP publications as among the top patent attorneys and IP attorneys in the United States, he has worked across a wide spectrum of patent, trade secret, copyright, and trademark matters involving technologies ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to energy production and hydraulic fracturing. He speaks across North America and publishes frequently on IP-related matters. Miotke has extensive experience with patent and other IP Litigation, as well as with IP transactional and strategy matters including IP monetization.

Miotke earned a J.D., magna cum laude, from Marquette University Law School and a B.S. in Civil Engineering, from Marquette University. He is a former President of the Wisconsin Intellectual Property Law Association, served as the national chair for IP Basic Education for the Licensing Executives Society (LES), and served on the leadership of the Wisconsin Chapter of LES. Miotke further guided one of the largest k-12 science, technology, engineering, and math ("STEM") education programs in the United States through serving on a volunteer basis as the Statewide Leadership Chair of Project Lead the Way in Wisconsin.

