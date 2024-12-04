Attorney Lindsey M. Anderson Honored as a Legal All Star "Leader in Law" by the Wisconsin Law Journal

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced Dewitt attorney Lindsey M. Anderson was recently selected as a "Leader in the Law" honoree for the Wisconsin Law Journal's Legal All-Star Awards.

Anderson focuses her practice in the area of family law where she helps individuals in all walks of life navigate family law issues including separation, divorce, custody and placement, child support and maintenance. She also dedicates a considerable amount of time to working with domestic abuse survivors. In 2022, Anderson was appointed to serve as a Citizen Representative on the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Victims Council. The Council advises the attorney general on matters important to victims of crime.

She served as a summer law clerk in DeWitt's Brookfield office, and tirelessly worked her way up to partner. One of her focuses when working with domestic abuse survivors is providing consistency in the different courts. Survivors often find themselves in civil court for restraining orders, family court for divorces, and criminal court as victims of the abuse. Having an attorney represent the survivor in all these cases is important. Anderson is motivated by the knowledge gap that exists among victims who are unaware of their rights and works to relieve the extra trauma they suffer throughout the legal process.

"Lindsey has been a leading performer for our firm for many years due to her impressive legal skills and unwavering dedication to her clients which has driven the steady growth of her practice," said Tim Stewart, president and managing partner at DeWitt.

This year, the Wisconsin Law Journal All-Star award winners were chosen because of their extraordinary careers and/or their significant potential. The yearly recognition honors legal professionals who are top performers in the areas of leadership, mentorship, and service to the community.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp.com .

