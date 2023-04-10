Attorney Melinda Ghilardi to Speak at the University of Scranton Event

SCRANTON, Pa., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that personal injury attorney Melinda Ghilardi will be participating in a panel discussion at the University of Scranton on Wednesday, April 12, in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center.

The panel discussion, entitled "Opening The Doors To Women On Campus," will feature a firsthand account of the early days of coeducation at Scranton. The panel discussion will be moderated by Susan Poulson, Ph.D., professor of History at the University.

Personal injury attorney Melinda C. Ghilardi

Joining Melinda on the panel will be Martina A. Martin, SVP and COO of United Way of Central Maryland in Baltimore; the Rev. Bernard R. McIlhenny, S.J., Dean of Admissions Emeritus at the University, and Karen L. Pennington, retired vice president for Student Development and Campus Life at Montclair State University.

A trial lawyer with more than 30 years of experience and an alumna of the University of Scranton, Melinda began her career as an Assistant District Attorney in Lackawanna County. She then moved on to become a First Assistant Federal Public Defender for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. In 2019, Melinda joined Munley Law.

