Former U.S. Representative Matthew A. Cartwright Returns to Munley Law As Of Counsel

The six-term Congressman brings decades of legal expertise and legislative accomplishments back to the Pennsylvania personal injury law firm.

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania personal injury law firm Munley Law is pleased to announce that former U.S. Representative Matthew A. Cartwright (PA-8) has rejoined the firm as Of Counsel following his distinguished 12-year tenure in Congress.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt back to Munley Law," said Managing Partner Caroline Munley. "His unique combination of trial experience, legislative expertise, and deep commitment to protecting the rights of injured individuals will be an invaluable asset to our clients and our firm."

Before his congressional service, Cartwright spent 25 years as a Partner at Munley Law, establishing himself as one of the region's most respected trial attorneys. During his legal career, he was inducted into the prestigious International Society of Barristers (2008) and served on the Board of Governors of the American Association for Justice (2009-2012). He also co-authored West Publishing's authoritative legal treatise, Litigating Commercial and Business Tort Cases.

From 2013 to 2025, Congressman Cartwright represented Pennsylvania's 8th and 17th Congressional Districts, where he built a reputation for effective bipartisan leadership. He introduced more bipartisan legislation than any other House Democrat during his tenure and authored 16 bills signed into law by three presidents. As Chair of the Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, and Science Subcommittee, his legislative achievements included the landmark Camp Lejeune Justice Act in 2022, which allows individuals exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune between August 1953 and December 1987 to sue the U.S. government for related health issues.

"I'm excited to return to my roots as a trial lawyer and rejoin the exceptional team at Munley Law," said Cartwright. "After years of fighting in Washington, D.C. for the rights of individuals, families and businesses that have been harmed through no fault of their own, I look forward to seeking justice for them in court once again."

As Of Counsel, Cartwright will focus on complex personal injury litigation and provide strategic counsel on regulatory and governmental issues. He joins his son, Jack Cartwright, who came aboard as an Associate Attorney earlier this year.

Cartwright holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he spent two years as an editor of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College.

