Attorney Sara Royster Joins Impressive James Scott Farrin Personal Injury Team

Award-winning firm continues to build its powerhouse personal injury roster with newest hire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Scott Farrin continues to demonstrate its relentless commitment to serving injured people in need with its recent hire of personal injury attorney Sara Royster. In addition to her legal talents, Royster brings over 12 years of experience in social work to the firm, which advocates for the rights of injured individuals in North and South Carolina.

Royster joins a firm that was just named to the "Best Lawyers" 2025 'Best Law Firms' list. The firm has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997 – in 2023 alone, it recovered more than $225 million total for 5,000+ people.*

According to firm Partner Michael Shepherd, "We selected Sara because of her sharp legal skills and genuine empathy and believe she'll always strive to ensure each client feels heard and supported throughout the legal process. Her prior experience in social work can help her connect with clients on a deep level and earn their trust."

Royster began practicing law in 2020 after obtaining her law degree from Elon University School of Law. She also holds a Master of Social Work from University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Standards of inclusion: bestlawyers.com. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

