Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Expands Strong Personal Injury Team With Addition of Stephen Dinkel

Inspired by personal experience, Dinkel brings compassion as well as "other side" insight to award-winning firm.

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin welcomes attorney Stephen C. Dinkel to its powerful team of personal injury attorneys. He joins a firm that has helped 73,000+ injured people since 1997 – in 2024 alone, the firm recovered over $240 million total for more than 5,000 people.*

Dinkel spent nearly a decade in politics and public policy, where he sharpened his research, analysis, and claims substantiation skills while managing high-profile campaign operations. He also has civil litigation and insurance defense experience, and this combined work experience gives him a strong understanding of how complex systems work and how to challenge them on behalf of injured clients.

"In addition to personal injury practice experience, Stephen has represented 'the other side' as an insurance defense attorney. At our firm, he will use this knowledge to help build strong cases for our clients. We are thrilled to have him on the team," said firm Partner Michael Shepherd.

Dinkel joins a firm that "Best Lawyers" named to its prestigious 2026 'Best Law Firms' list, the firm's 11th consecutive year being honored.** Firms selected as 'Best Law Firms' are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

