James Scott Farrin Expands Leadership By Naming Four New Partners in 2026

Firm recognizes accomplishments and dedication of two injury attorneys and two workers' compensation attorneys.

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce that four distinguished attorneys – Rosa Antunez Boatwright, Margo Carnahan, Daniel Lehrer, and Elizabeth Ligon – have become Partners of the firm effective January 1, 2026. All four attorneys are valued members of the firm, and their elevation to Partner reflects their commitment to clients and contributions to the firm's success.*

These attorneys have consistently advanced the firm's mission of advocating for injured and vulnerable people. In 2026, "Best Lawyers" recognized the firm on its 'Best Law Firms' list – its 11th consecutive year.*

"Rosa, Margo, Daniel, and Elizabeth have shown remarkable dedication to our clients and our firm," said James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the firm. "Their professional achievements, leadership, and steadfast commitment to justice make them strong additions to our leadership team."

Boatwright and Carnahan were recognized by "Best Lawyers" on its 'Ones to Watch' lists for personal injury litigation, and Lehrer and Ligon are North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialists in Workers' Compensation Law.* As Partners, these attorneys will continue to take on leadership roles, helping guide firm strategy and supporting the ongoing development of its legal teams.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately. Standards of inclusion: bestlawyers.com. Carnahan honored on 'Ones to Watch' for 2024; Boatwright honored 2024-26.

