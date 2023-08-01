Attorney Tells His Firsthand Account of the Michael Milken Prosecution

"Witness to a Prosecution" by Richard Sandler is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Witness to a Prosecution: The Myth of Michael Milken, by Richard Sandler is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Richard Sandler is a partner in the law firm of Maron & Sandler, an avid investor for over twenty-five years, executive vice president, secretary, and trustee of the Milken Family Foundation, and a lifelong friend of Michael Milken.

Based on the true story of Michael Milken, Witness to a Prosecution is Sandler's firsthand account of one of the most high-profile financial crime cases of the 1980s. In 1986, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York began an investigation of Milken, his firm Drexel Burnham Lambert, and its High Yield and Convertible Bond Department, a department Milken created and ran.

As soon as the investigation began, Sandler became Milken's personal lawyer. And what he saw during his years working with Milken debunked some of his previously held assumptions. In Sandler's view, the government's overreach was unfair and the media coverage was inaccurate, motivated by reporters trying to leave their mark, and doled out with little concern for Milken's fate or estimation of who the man really was.

Almost thirty-six years later, Sandler is setting the record straight. Everything in Witness to a Prosecution is based upon court documents, transcripts from the classes Sandler taught at Stanford Law School, his experience working among the High Yield Department at Drexel, and in the details of the investigation and the defense.

"I am motivated to describe what happened to Michael Milken because I want the true story told, and I have firsthand knowledge," Sandler said. "I lived this matter day in and day out for over ten years. Michael was a public figure then and is still a public figure in financial and philanthropic circles. It is important for history to reflect what happened and how it happened."

About Richard Sandler

Richard Sandler is executive vice president of the Milken Family Foundation and a partner in the law offices of Maron & Sandler, specializing in business restructurings and acquisitions, securities transactions and real estate. A veteran investor, he has overseen partnership investments in securities, business transactions and various commercial and industrial real estate projects. He serves on a number of for profit and nonprofit boards and is a past chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, and UCLA Law School Board of Advisors and is current chair of Milken Community School. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles Law School.

