Attorney Whitney Ali Named to National Black Lawyers Top 40 Lawyers Under 40

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP's partner, attorney Whitney Ali, was recently named to The National Black Lawyers Top 40 Lawyers under 40. The professional honorary association recognizes attorneys under 40 from each state who demonstrate superior leadership, reputation, influence, stature and profile as a Black Lawyer. Selection is by invitation only following a multi-phase review process that includes peer nominations and third-party research.

Attorney Whitney Ali

Attorney Ali focuses her practice on criminal defense and immigration. She was named partner of The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP in 2020. Zulu Ali & Associates was founded by her father and principal attorney, Zulu Ali, in 2007. Zulu Ali & Associates is the largest Black-owned law firm in California's Inland Empire and has been named Best Law Firm by The American Institute of Trial Lawyers for 2022.

Attorney Whitney Ali, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Riverside, and a Juris Doctorate from John F. Kennedy University College of Law. Like her father, she is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who.

Press Contact:

Rosa Nunez, Producer

Justice Watch Radio

951-782-8722

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP