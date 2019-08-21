Attorneys at Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earn Best Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished attorneys Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady and Austin Curry of the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry once again are being recognized for their work for clients in The Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Caldwell and Mr. Cassady are listed in the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers based on their expertise in intellectual property and patent litigation. Mr. Curry earned selection for his work in intellectual property litigation. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Mr. Caldwell has been named among the nation's best and the third for Mr. Cassady and Mr. Curry.

Since last year's edition of Best Lawyers, Caldwell Cassady & Curry has continued to score significant victories for clients in legal jurisdictions across the U.S.

Those wins include an $8.2 million patent infringement verdict on behalf of Acantha LLC against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuy Synthes, a leading manufacturer of medical devices. Following a seven-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Green Bay, a unanimous jury found that DePuy infringed an Acantha patent that covers an orthopedic implant assembly.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., affirmed a $439 million judgment won by Caldwell Cassady & Curry client VirnetX Inc. The judgment followed the firm's $302 million trial victory in 2016 for Nevada-based VirnetX against Apple Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Individually, Mr. Cassady and Mr. Curry were named to the 2019 Texas Rising Stars list along with six other firm attorneys. Mr. Caldwell was named as the only Texas attorney and one of only 10 in the country to be named "Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar" by the national legal publication Law360.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

