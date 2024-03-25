Seven from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Ranked Among Texas' Best Young Lawyers

DALLAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry proudly announces the selection of seven firm attorneys on the 2024 Texas Rising Stars list of the state's top young lawyers.

The annual listing published by Thomson Reuters recognizes the best lawyers in Texas who have yet to reach their 40th birthday and those who have practiced law for fewer than 10 years. The exclusive roster is a companion to the annual Texas Super Lawyers list. Rising Stars includes no more than 2.5 percent of eligible Texas lawyers, compared to 5 percent for Super Lawyers.

"We are proud that so many of our lawyers are recognized as being among the best in Texas," says the firm's Austin Curry. "We strive for professionalism and excellent legal work, and that helps us attract high-caliber lawyers."

The Caldwell Cassady & Curry attorneys who earned a spot on the 2024 Rising Stars list are Bailey Blaies, Adrienne Dellinger, Hamad Hamad, Warren McCarty, Seith Reich, Chris Stewart, and Xu Zhou. Each lawyer is included based on their work in intellectual property cases. Ms. Dellinger and Mr. Zhou are named Rising Stars for the first time this year.

Each of the firm's lawyers takes on meaningful roles in case preparation and trials. Their work has helped the firm's clients win remarkable verdicts and significant settlements in a variety of cases, including:

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

