Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Wins $57 Million Delaware Patent Infringement Verdict with Caldwell Cassady & Curry as Lead Trial Counsel

WILMINGTON, Del., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has awarded a $57 million patent infringement verdict in favor of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C®) in the company's continued patent enforcement effort led by attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry.

The jurors delivered their verdict following five days of trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in Wilmington. Caldwell Cassady & Curry has served as patent licensing counsel for Midwest Energy since 2018.

Midwest Energy's patented SEA Technologies® capture mercury emissions generated by coal-burning power plants. The company offers a number of products for coal-fired power plants and commercial options for users of its patented technologies.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry filed the lawsuit on behalf of Midwest Energy in 2019 against a group of defendants, some of whom have settled for various amounts. In the recent trial, jurors assessed $57 million in damages for the past infringement of Midwest Energy's U.S. Patent Nos. 10,343,114 and 10,596,517, which cover the company's groundbreaking mercury-capture technology.

The jury awarded Midwest Energy separate amounts totaling $57 million against a group of defendants that included multiple limited liability companies with coal industry operations, including CERT Operations II LLC, CERT Operations IV LLC, CERT Operations V LLC, and CERT Operations RCB LLC.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Brad Caldwell served as lead trial counsel. Fellow firm principals Justin Nemunaitis, Daniel Pearson, and Warren McCarty also presented witnesses at trial, and Adrienne Dellinger, Aisha Mahmood Haley, and Richard Cochrane played vital roles for the team.

The case is Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., et al. v. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., et al., No: 1:19-cv-01334.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry