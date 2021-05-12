Attorneys for Ronnie Long Issue Statement Regarding Civil Case

DURHAM, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys for Ronnie Long, who was wrongly imprisoned for over 44 years and finally granted a pardon of innocence in 2020, have released the following statement regarding the civil case filed on May 3, 2021 in Raleigh federal court:

"Whether it's 1976 or 2021, the injustice that Ronnie Long experienced should never happen in our criminal justice system. Our suit is about trying to hold accountable those who contributed to his wrongful conviction and 44-year imprisonment, and demonstrating that such behavior will have grave consequences in the United States.

Mr. Long lost the prime decades of his life. His family suffered; his parents died before he was exonerated. Our case is about demanding accountability, closing this horrific chapter in Mr. Long's life, and trying to ensure the same fate never befalls another innocent person."

The attorneys are Chris Olson of Olson Law in Raleigh and Coleman Cowan and Hoyt Tessener, part of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin with 16 locations in North Carolina and one in South Carolina.

In 1976, authorities in Concord tried Long for rape. Long maintained his innocence, but was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Long continued to plead his case, and in September 2020, a federal appeals court overturned his conviction, citing an improper investigation and trial. The exoneration effort in federal court was led by Jamie Lau of the Duke Law Wrongful Convictions Clinic. In December, Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned Long.

Long's time served in prison is the third longest in U.S. history for an exonerated defendant.

The civil suit cites violations of Long's constitutional rights to due process and fair access to the courts, among other state and federal claims including withholding and falsifying evidence. It seeks accountability, answers, and monetary damages from the City of Concord and officers and officials working with the Concord Police Department whose actions caused Ronnie Long's 44-year wrongful incarceration.

Long's civil attorneys are available for comment upon request.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN



The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Mangum Street

Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com/

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

Related Links

https://www.farrin.com

