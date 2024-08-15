Attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors for Intellectual Property Work

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from the Dallas law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry have earned selections in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America based on their work in intellectual property and business litigation.

Name principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry have earned multiple selections in Best Lawyers, and fellow firm principal Warren McCarty is listed in the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America list for the first time.

The annual Best Lawyers guide is based on a year-round research process that includes interviews with clients and attorneys who are asked to identify the top legal practitioners in the country.

"We are proud to be recognized in Best Lawyers," says Mr. Cassady. "Honors like this reflect our commitment to our clients and their important cases."

Caldwell Cassady & Curry has won over $2.5 billion in verdicts and settlements over the past decade. The firm's latest courtroom victory came in June with a $10.3 million patent infringement verdict in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Waco. Mr. McCarty successfully led the trial team in the lawsuit against Taiwan's Acer Inc. on behalf of SVV Technology Innovations Inc.

Earlier this year, Mr. Caldwell served as lead trial counsel for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. in another patent infringement trial that ended with jurors awarding the firm's client a $57 million verdict. The jury issued the decision based on the defendants' infringement of a series of Midwest Energy patents covering technology for capturing mercury emissions generated by coal-fired power plants.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry