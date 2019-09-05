Attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Named Among Best in Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished attorneys Brad Caldwell and Jason Cassady of the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry have been named among the state's best lawyers in the annual Texas Super Lawyers list.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Mr. Caldwell has been named to the roster of Texas' leading attorneys based on nominations from other lawyers. This is the first Super Lawyers honor for Mr. Cassady, who previously appeared in the companion Texas Rising Stars list for 10 years. Both attorneys were selected based on their expertise in intellectual property litigation and business litigation.

Since last year's edition of Texas Super Lawyers, Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Cassady and the other lawyers at Caldwell Cassady & Curry have continued their impressive streak of courtroom success for clients in addition to earning individual and firmwide honors.

In January, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a $439 million judgment the firm won in a 2016 trial on behalf of Nevada-based VirnetX Inc. in a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry was also named to the 2019 Best Law Firms list published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America for the fourth consecutive year. The firm claimed a Tier 1 ranking as one of the best law firms in the Dallas/Fort Worth region for intellectual property litigation and patent litigation.

The firm also saw eight attorneys named to the 2019 Texas Rising Stars list of the state's top young lawyers, including name principal Austin Curry.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry

Related Links

https://caldwellcc.com

