Attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Named Among Best in Texas

DALLAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven attorneys from the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry have earned recognition on the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list of the state's top young legal practitioners.

The honorees on the annual listing published by Thomson Reuters include Caldwell Cassady & Curry principals Hamad Hamad, Warren McCarty, Justin Nemunaitis, Daniel Pearson, Seth Reich, Chris Stewart, and firm associate Bailey Blaies. All seven attorneys have been named on the Rising Stars list for multiple years based on their work in intellectual property litigation.

"We are proud to have so many of our talented young lawyers listed among the best in Texas," says firm principal Jason Cassady. "Their hard work and dedication make them a valuable asset for all our clients."

Selection to the Rising Stars list is based on nominations from law firm managing partners and other lawyers, third-party feedback, and independent research conducted by Thomson Reuter's legal division. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only 2.5 percent of eligible Texas attorneys are selected for the exclusive Rising Stars list.

Each of the Rising Stars honorees from Caldwell Cassady & Curry plays a vital role in firm cases. The firm is known for recruiting and hiring accomplished young lawyers and graduates from some of the country's top law schools. Since last year's Rising Stars list, Caldwell Cassady & Curry welcomed James Smith, a former clerk with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry also earned distinction on the 2023 Best Law Firms list and the most recent Chambers USA ranking based on the firm's extensive work in intellectual property lawsuits filed in Texas and across the U.S. The firm has helped clients win billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry