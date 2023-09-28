Attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Recognized for Intellectual Property Trial Work on Texas Super Lawyers List

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Name principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry from the Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry are receiving praise for their work in high-stakes intellectual property trials of the annual Texas Super Lawyers list.

Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Cassady, and Mr. Curry have been recognized on the Super Lawyers list of the top attorneys in Texas for years based on their work in patent disputes and other intellectual property cases. This spring, seven attorneys from Caldwell, Cassady & Curry were named on the companion 2023 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for their work in intellectual property trials.

The Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters is based on nominations submitted by attorneys across Texas and rigorous research conducted by the list's editors. The final list of honorees includes fewer than 5 percent of Texas attorneys.

Last month, the three name principals from Caldwell Cassady & Curry once again were included in The Best Lawyers in America for their intellectual property expertise. They were similarly recognized a month earlier in the IAM Patent 1000 rankings of the country's leading patent litigators.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry is one of the top trial firms in the nation, with more than $2.5 billion in verdicts, judgments, and court-approved settlements in the past decade, which includes seven consecutive winning verdicts against technology giant Apple Inc.

Most recently, Caldwell Cassady & Curry won a $1.68 million patent infringement verdict against consumer electronics giant LG Electronics for infringing four patents owned by the firm's client. The jury's decision represents $6.75 per unit for each infringing product sold by LG Electronics through the day of the verdict for infringing patented technology that covers critical elements of the emerging ATSC3.0 (NextGen TV) standard for television broadcasts.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

