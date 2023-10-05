Attorneys from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Earn National Trial Lawyer Rankings

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of attorneys from Houston-based Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, are recognized for their trial skills in The 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America listing.

Firm leaders Michael Heim, Leslie Payne, and Russell Chorush are included in the exclusive listing for intellectual property law and patent disputes. Mr. Chorush is additionally recognized for his expertise in antitrust law.

Fellow firm partners Allan Bullwinkel and Eric Enger earned spots on the Lawdragon roster of the country's top trial lawyers based on their work in patent cases. Partner Chris First is singled out for complex business disputes and antitrust matters.

The Lawdragon recognition arrived the same week Heim, Payne & Chorush won a $37.5 million patent infringement verdict for Texas-based Atlas Global Technologies Inc. against China-based TP-Link Technologies Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Other recent firm victories include:

A multimillion-dollar settlement in a pharmaceutical antitrust lawsuit;

A confidential settlement with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., in a patent infringement lawsuit;

A crucial ruling from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) denying an attempt by corporate heavyweights Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. to invalidate a patent;

Back-to-back-to-back favorable rulings in proceedings before the PTAB and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as part of an ongoing intellectual property infringement case; and

A PTAB judgment in favor of the firm's client followed by a separate PTAB ruling denying an inter partes review request filed by Apple Inc.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com .

