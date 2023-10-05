Attorneys from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Earn National Trial Lawyer Rankings

News provided by

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

05 Oct, 2023, 15:36 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of attorneys from Houston-based Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, are recognized for their trial skills in The 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America listing.

Firm leaders Michael Heim, Leslie Payne, and Russell Chorush are included in the exclusive listing for intellectual property law and patent disputes. Mr. Chorush is additionally recognized for his expertise in antitrust law.

Fellow firm partners Allan Bullwinkel and Eric Enger earned spots on the Lawdragon roster of the country's top trial lawyers based on their work in patent cases. Partner Chris First is singled out for complex business disputes and antitrust matters.

The Lawdragon recognition arrived the same week Heim, Payne & Chorush won a $37.5 million patent infringement verdict for Texas-based Atlas Global Technologies Inc. against China-based TP-Link Technologies Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Other recent firm victories include:

A multimillion-dollar settlement in a pharmaceutical antitrust lawsuit;
A confidential settlement with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., in a patent infringement lawsuit;
A crucial ruling from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) denying an attempt by corporate heavyweights Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. to invalidate a patent;
Back-to-back-to-back favorable rulings in proceedings before the PTAB and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as part of an ongoing intellectual property infringement case; and
A PTAB judgment in favor of the firm's client followed by a separate PTAB ruling denying an inter partes review request filed by Apple Inc.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

Also from this source

Heim, Payne & Chorush Attorneys in Houston Secure Texas Super Lawyers Honors

Attorneys from Houston's Susman Godfrey and Heim, Payne & Chorush Help Atlas Global Technologies Win $37.5 Million Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.