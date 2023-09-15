Attorneys from Houston's Susman Godfrey and Heim, Payne & Chorush Help Atlas Global Technologies Win $37.5 Million Patent Infringement Lawsuit

MARSHALL, Texas, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers from Houston's Susman Godfrey, LLP, and Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, have won a $37.5 million patent infringement verdict on behalf of Texas-based Atlas Global Technologies Inc. against China-based TP-Link Technologies Inc.

The verdict was handed down on September 14, 2023, before the Hon. Rodney Gilstrap, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Marshall. Jurors issued the verdict following four days of trial by awarding the full amount Atlas Global's attorneys requested.

The Atlas Global trial team was led by Susman Godfrey partners Max Tribble, Joseph Grinstein, Kalpana Srinivasan, Alejandra Salinas, and associate Alex Aiken; Heim, Payne & Chorush partners Michael Heim, Eric Enger, Alden Harris, and Blaine Larson; and partners Johnny Ward and Andrea Fair from Longview's Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC.

The lawsuit centered on TP-Link's infringement of eight Atlas Global patents covering an array of systems for transmitting information on wireless networks. The trial jurors heard evidence of how TP-Link used Atlas Global's technology to make products sold nationwide through such outlets as Target, Costco, Office Depot, and Amazon.com.

The jury found that TP-Link infringed all eight Atlas Global patents, U.S. Patent No. 9,763,259; No. 9,825,738; No. 9,912,513; No. 9,917,679; No. 10,020,919; No. 10,756,851; No. 9,531,520 and No. 9,532,187.

Atlas Global sued TP-Link in 2021 in Judge Gilstrap's court. TP-Link responded by attempting to get the case moved to California but was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit earlier this year following arguments presented by Atlas Global's trial attorneys.

The case is Atlas Global Technologies, LLC v. TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., No. 2:21-cv-00430.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP