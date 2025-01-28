AtWork Achieves Significant Growth and Milestones in 2024

Staffing franchise opens more than a dozen new locations and expands into new states



KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork® , a leader in the staffing industry, is celebrating a year of exceptional growth and achievements in 2024. With a commitment to help small business owners grow and excel, AtWork expanded with 13 new office openings, including three new states.

"2024 was a transformative year for AtWork as we achieved significant growth and expansion into new markets," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork. "This growth and success reflect the dedication of our corporate team, franchise owners, and staff to delivering excellence in every market we serve."

2024 By the Numbers:

13 new offices opened

opened Three new states : Minnesota , Wisconsin , and Arkansas

: , , and 28 territories sold , bringing 18 new franchisees into the system.

, bringing into the system. Revenue growth of more than 3%

Recently, AtWork was recognized for its excellence in franchising and customer satisfaction, earning a spot on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises. This prestigious ranking is based on independent surveys of thousands of franchisees from leading brands that evaluate owners' experiences in key areas such as leadership, training, core values, work-life balance, profitability, and overall satisfaction. AtWork's inclusion highlights the brand's commitment to delivering industry-leading support and creating a thriving franchise community.

The Knoxville-based franchise provides staffing solutions mainly for light industrial, manufacturing, and office clerical sectors. Over the last three years, AtWork has put more than 113,000 people to work and partnered with more than 2,100 new clients. Collectively, those individuals have contributed close to 50 million hours of work.

"These statistics and accolades represent the impact we have made, not only for businesses but for people looking for life-changing employment opportunities," said Leverant. "We look forward to continuing to empower people to build brighter, more stable futures and grow their thriving small businesses."

With more than100 locations nationwide and over 30 years of success, AtWork remains dedicated to expanding its presence in new markets and supporting franchise owners throughout 2025.

To learn more about AtWork's franchise opportunity, visit https://www.atwork.com/franchise.

About AtWork

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise. For more than 30 years, leading companies from across the nation have trusted AtWork to recruit the best talent. Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise, AtWork can staff an entire production facility or provide temporary support that keeps businesses thriving. AtWork's dedication and unparalleled service earned them Clearly Rated's Best of Staffing® award for client and talent satisfaction. Additionally, the franchise's growth and support for its franchisees have secured them a place on Franchise Business Review's (FBR) Top 200 Franchise ranking for seven years in a row and is in the FBR Hall of Fame for 10+ years of stellar performance. AtWork is also ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 400, and Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. To learn more about AtWork's services, visit www.atwork.com

