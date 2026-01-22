AtWork Staffing Group Closes Out a Successful 2025

Franchise Growth, National Recognition and the Launch of AtWork Professional Fuel Momentum for 2026

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork®, an award-winning staffing agency franchise, is reporting noteworthy success in 2025, marked by the brand's franchise expansion and continued national recognition. While the staffing industry faced somewhat challenging market conditions, AtWork has outperformed these broader trends, closing the year with a promising fourth quarter and carrying that momentum into early 2026.

Throughout 2025, AtWork continued to strengthen its national footprint by selling 15 new franchise territories and welcoming 12 new franchise owners. The brand now operates in 30 states nationwide and opened 13 new offices during the year. This expansion reflects ongoing confidence in the AtWork franchise model and its ability to support entrepreneurs in a challenging labor environment.

Operationally, AtWork delivered meaningful impact for both clients and talent. In 2025, the franchise helped put more than 31,000 people to work and partnered with approximately 2,000 clients across the country. The system also added more than 720 new clients, reinforcing AtWork's reputation as a trusted staffing partner for businesses seeking dependable workforce solutions.

"AtWork's continued growth in a down staffing market speaks volumes about the strength of our franchise system and the dedication of our owners," said Jason Leverant, president and chief operating officer of AtWork. "We remain focused on serving clients and candidates with consistency and care, and that commitment is what continues to drive successful results."

In addition to its growth, AtWork earned 10 national industry awards in 2025 for excellence in franchise satisfaction, operations, and service quality. Highlights include recognition on Forbes' list of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards, Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises, the Franchise Times Top 400, and FranServe's Fran-tastic Brand list.

Individual franchisee success further highlighted the strength of the system, with Josephine Suryono, owner of AtWork Sacramento and Roseville, named the International Franchise Association's Franchisee of the Year and a Franchise Rockstar by Franchise Business Review.

As the company enters 2026 on strong footing, including being recognized as one of Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises, AtWork continues to demonstrate leadership within the staffing industry with the introduction of its newest offering, AtWork Professional. This franchise category reflects the evolving dynamics of the modern workforce and the growing demand for specialized professional talent. Designed as a low-cost, flexible franchise opportunity, AtWork Professional eliminates the need for a brick-and-mortar location and can be operated independently without additional staff, making it an accessible model for experienced professionals and entrepreneurs alike.

To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit: https://www.atwork.com/franchise/

About AtWork

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with more than 30 years of experience helping businesses find dependable talent and helping people find meaningful work. AtWork provides comprehensive workforce solutions, including temporary staffing, temp-to-hire, and direct hire services, supporting companies across a wide range of industries nationwide. AtWork delivers its staffing solutions through two distinct channels: their legacy brand, AtWork Personnel, focusing on commercial staffing (manufacturing, logistics, and administrative/clerical), and AtWork Professionals, the brand's newest division, placing skilled professionals in areas such as Engineering, IT, Finance and Accounting, Scientific, Legal and other key sectors. AtWork is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to Work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise. The brand's commitment to service excellence has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award for both client and talent satisfaction. AtWork's strong growth and franchisee support have secured its place on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises for eight consecutive years, along with induction into the FBR Hall of Fame for more than 10 years of outstanding performance. Additional recognition includes rankings in Franchise Times Top 400, and Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

For more information about AtWork, visit https://www.atwork.com/franchise/. To learn about AtWork Professional, visit: https://www.atwork.com/franchise/professional/.

