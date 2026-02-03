AtWork Wins the 2026 Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards

National Staffing Agency Recognized for Excellence in Client and Talent Satisfaction for 5 Consecutive Years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork®, an award-winning leader in the staffing industry, is proud to announce that they have won ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five (5) consecutive years. This honor places AtWork among fewer than 1% of staffing companies in the U.S. and Canada that have achieved excellence in both categories.

Based entirely on client and candidate scores, AtWork received top ratings that significantly exceeded industry averages.

Notable highlights include:

82.8% of AtWork clients rated their experience a 9 or 10 out of 10, compared to the industry average of 55%.

of AtWork clients rated their experience a 9 or 10 out of 10, compared to the industry average of 55%. AtWork achieved a Net Promoter ® Score of 77.1% from clients, far surpassing the industry average of 45%.

from clients, far surpassing the industry average of 45%. 74.1% of placed candidates rated their experience a 9 or 10 out of 10, compared to the industry average of 50%.

"AtWork's success starts with our people and the purpose behind what we do," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "Being recognized at this level is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service and creating meaningful opportunities for both clients and job seekers. We are proud to stand among the industry's top performers."

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners are selected based on direct ratings from clients and job candidates, making the recognition a true testament to the high-quality service AtWork delivers.

For more information about AtWork Staffing's award-winning services and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.atwork.com/franchise.

About AtWork

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with more than 30 years of experience helping businesses find dependable talent and helping people find meaningful work. AtWork provides comprehensive workforce solutions, including temporary staffing, temp-to-hire, and direct hire services, supporting companies across a wide range of industries nationwide. AtWork delivers its staffing solutions through two distinct channels: their legacy brand, AtWork Personnel, focusing on commercial staffing (manufacturing, logistics, and administrative/clerical), and AtWork Professionals, the brand's newest division, placing skilled professionals in areas such as accounting and finance, engineering, administrative and customer support, information technology, and other professional-level roles. AtWork is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to Work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise. The brand's commitment to service excellence has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award for both client and talent satisfaction. AtWork's strong growth and franchisee support have secured its place on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises for eight consecutive years, along with induction into the FBR Hall of Fame for more than 10 years of outstanding performance. Additional recognition includes rankings in Franchise Times Top 400, and Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

For more information about AtWork visit https://www.atwork.com/franchise/. To learn about AtWork Professional visit: https://www.atwork.com/franchise/professional/.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of St affing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Media Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE AtWork