AtWork Group Highlights Strong Momentum Through Mid‑2026

Staffing Franchise New Leadership Hire, Launch of AtWork Professional and National Recognition in 2026

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, an award‑winning staffing agency franchise, is proud to announce significant growth and recognition in the first half of 2026. The brand continues to outpace industry growth and expectations. Recent milestones include strengthening sales growth, the official launch of AtWork Professional, the hiring of Nancy Halverson as Vice President of Professional Services, and multiple national awards.

"The first half of 2026 has been a testament to AtWork's resilience and the strength of our nationwide effort," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork. "Even as the staffing industry continues to navigate shifting workforce dynamics, our teams remain focused, adaptable, and committed to delivering exceptional service. That dedication is what drives our success and keeps AtWork moving forward."

AtWork's Mid-Year Performance Highlights:

Franchisee sales revenue increased 6.8% year over year

Nearly 300 new client partnerships secured

Gross margin reached 19.7%, up 0.4% from the previous year

More than 3 million hours worked across the AtWork network

In early 2026, AtWork officially launched AtWork Professional, a new division dedicated to placing skilled professionals in high‑demand fields including information technology, engineering, scientific, and healthcare. This expansion strengthens AtWork's ability to serve employers seeking expert‑level talent and supports franchisees in entering professional staffing verticals.

The launch represents a pivotal milestone in AtWork's long‑term growth strategy, establishing a dual‑channel staffing model with the legacy AtWork Personnel brand and the newly introduced AtWork Professional division. To support and accelerate this expansion, AtWork welcomed Nancy Halverson as Vice President of Professional Services, where she now leads the division's development, growth, and operational strategy. Halverson's deep expertise and forward‑looking vision are already shaping AtWork Professional into a premier national recruiting division.

Awards & Recognition

AtWork earned several prestigious industry honors in the first half of 2026, including:

Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the US -Recognizing AtWork's impact and scale in the staffing industry.

-Recognizing AtWork's impact and scale in the staffing industry. Clearly Rated's 2026 Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards – Fewer than 1% of staffing companies in the U.S. and Canada are awarded in both categories.

Fewer than 1% of staffing companies in the U.S. and Canada are awarded in both categories. Fran Serve's Fran-tastic 2026 Award - Recognizing the brand as an industry leader and turnkey franchising model

Recognizing the brand as an industry leader and turnkey franchising model America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms for 2026

A stand-out franchisee, David Walker, who owns and operates two locations in the Columbia, South Carolina market, was named a 2026 Franchisee of Excellence Award recipient by Franchise Business Review.

Additional Achievements

In the first half of 2026, AtWork's leadership remained actively involved in national workforce conversations:

COO Jason Leverant remained a trusted voice in employment and staffing conversations , offering insights on hiring challenges, employer expectations, and the evolving dynamics of the modern workforce.

, offering insights on hiring challenges, employer expectations, and the evolving dynamics of the modern workforce. Leverant's expertise was featured across major national outlets, including Newsweek, Yahoo! News, Fortune, Money, and The Washington Times, where he provided commentary on topics such as Gen Z's approach to navigating job rejections, how AI continues reshaping employer–employee interactions, and the shifting landscape of white‑collar employment and the implications for both job seekers and employers

Backed by over three decades of industry expertise, AtWork remains dedicated to fueling entrepreneurial growth, connecting employers with exceptional talent, and providing staffing solutions that evolve with the needs of today's workforce.

To learn more about AtWork's franchise opportunities, visit www.atwork.com/franchise.

About AtWork

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with more than 30 years of experience helping businesses find dependable talent and helping people find meaningful work. AtWork provides comprehensive workforce solutions, including temporary staffing, temp-to-hire, and direct hire services, supporting companies across a wide range of industries nationwide. AtWork delivers its staffing solutions through two distinct channels: their legacy brand, AtWork Personnel--focusing on commercial staffing (light industrial and clerical), and AtWork Professional--placing skilled professionals in areas such as accounting and finance, engineering, information technology, and other professional-level roles.

AtWork is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest Industrial Staffing Firms to Work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise. The brand's commitment to service excellence has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award for both client and talent satisfaction. AtWork's strong growth and franchisee support have secured its place on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises for eight consecutive years, along with induction into the FBR Hall of Fame for more than 10 years of outstanding performance. Additional recognition includes ranking in Franchise Times Top 400, named one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms for 2026, Fran Serve's Fran-tastic 2026 Award and Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

For more information about AtWork visit https://www.atwork.com/franchise/. To learn about AtWork Professional visit: https://www.atwork.com/franchise/professional/.

Media Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse Agency

[email protected]

954.893.9150

SOURCE AtWork