AtWork Launches New Professional Staffing Division Names Industry Veteran Nancy Halverson as Vice President of AtWork Professional Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork®, an award-winning staffing agency franchise, is excited to announce the appointment of Nancy Halverson as Vice President of Professional Services. In her new role, she will lead AtWork Professional, a new division dedicated to specialized professional recruiting for contract staffing and direct-hire solutions. Halverson brings more than 30 years of experience in staffing and franchising experience. (PHOTO HERE)

"This is truly my dream role because it allows me to leverage every part of my career," said Nancy Halverson, AtWork's Vice President of Professional Services. "AtWork has an incredible foundation in commercial staffing, and now we have the opportunity to expand into professional services with a fresh, modern, and highly specialized approach. We're building a division where franchisees are true experts in their verticals, and where clients feel they're working with a partner who understands their world."

Halverson joins AtWork with extensive leadership experience across the staffing and franchising industry, where she has spent decades developing operational strategy, supporting franchise growth, and strengthening system-wide performance. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for driving scalable growth, enhancing franchisee success, and elevating professional contract staffing and direct-hire staffing operations.

As Vice President of Professional Services, Halverson will lead the development of the division's franchise model, training programs, operational systems, and market strategy.

"AtWork Professional represents a natural evolution of our brand and the needs of today's workforce," said Jason Leverant. "Nancy's deep industry experience and proven leadership make her the ideal person to build and scale this division. We're confident this new offering will create meaningful opportunities for our franchise owners while delivering high-value talent solutions to clients."

AtWork's Professional launched this year, reflecting the changing dynamics of the modern workforce and the growing demand for specialized talent. Designed as a low-cost franchise opportunity, AtWork Professional eliminates the need for a brick-and-mortar location and can be operated independently without the need for additional staff, making it an accessible and flexible franchise model.

Halverson's appointment further strengthens AtWork's executive leadership and reinforces the brand's commitment to cultivating accomplished, high-impact female business leaders.

For more information about AtWork Professional and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.atwork.com/franchise/.

About AtWork

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with more than 30 years of experience helping businesses find dependable talent and helping people find meaningful work. AtWork provides comprehensive workforce solutions, including temporary staffing, temp-to-hire, and direct hire services, supporting companies across a wide range of industries nationwide. AtWork delivers its staffing solutions through two distinct channels: their legacy brand, AtWork Personnel--focusing on commercial staffing (light industrial and clerical), and AtWork Professional--placing skilled professionals in areas such as accounting and finance, engineering, information technology, and other professional-level roles.

AtWork is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to Work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise. The brand's commitment to service excellence has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award for both client and talent satisfaction. AtWork's strong growth and franchisee support have secured its place on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises for eight consecutive years, along with induction into the FBR Hall of Fame for more than 10 years of outstanding performance. Additional recognition includes ranking in Franchise Times Top 400, named one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms for 2026, Fran Serve's Fran-tastic 2026 Award and Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

For more information about AtWork visit https://www.atwork.com/franchise/. To learn about AtWork Professional visit: https://www.atwork.com/franchise/professional/.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE AtWork