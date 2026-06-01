AtWork Professional Has Officially Launched

New Remote, Low-Cost Franchise Model Meets Evolving Workforce Needs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork®, an award-winning staffing agency franchise, is excited to announce that AtWork Professional is now available to prospective franchise owners. Designed specifically for experienced professionals, this division offers a flexible, low-cost path to business ownership while meeting the growing demand for specialized, professional-level talent.

AtWork Professional enables entrepreneurs with backgrounds in fields such as information technology, engineering, scientific, and healthcare to leverage their expertise in a scalable, modern business model. By eliminating the need for a brick-and-mortar location and allowing for independent operation without additional staff, initially, the model provides a streamlined and accessible entry into franchise ownership.

Developed in response to evolving workforce trends, AtWork Professional allows franchise owners to focus on placing high-level talent into meaningful, career-driven roles. The model also removes traditional geographic constraints, empowering owners to utilize their existing networks while delivering high-value staffing solutions.

"AtWork is focused on staying ahead of workforce trends and creating opportunities for growth minded entrepreneurs," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "We continue to offer AtWork Personnel, our traditional model centered on staffing for manufacturing, logistics and clerical roles. Now, with AtWork Professional, we've strategically expanded our services to introduce a modern, flexible model that meets the needs of today's workforce while inviting experienced professionals to step into business ownership in a meaningful way."

This launch reflects AtWork's continued evolution as it expands its offerings to support both franchise owners and clients in an increasingly specialized labor market.

For more information about AtWork Professional and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.atwork.com/franchise/.

About AtWork

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with more than 30 years of experience helping businesses find dependable talent and helping people find meaningful work. AtWork provides comprehensive workforce solutions, including temporary staffing, temp-to-hire, and direct hire services, supporting companies across a wide range of industries nationwide. AtWork delivers its staffing solutions through two distinct channels: their legacy brand, AtWork Personnel--focusing on commercial staffing (light industrial and clerical), and AtWork Professional--placing skilled professionals in areas such as information technology, engineering, scientific, and other professional-level roles.

AtWork is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to Work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise. The brand's commitment to service excellence has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award for both client and talent satisfaction. AtWork's strong growth and franchisee support have secured its place on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises for eight consecutive years, along with induction into the FBR Hall of Fame for more than 10 years of outstanding performance. Additional recognition includes ranking in Franchise Times Top 400, named one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms for 2026, Fran Serve's Fran-tastic 2026 Award and Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

For more information about AtWork visit https://www.atwork.com/franchise/. To learn about AtWork Professional visit: https://www.atwork.com/franchise/professional/.

Media Contact:

Lu Dumas

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954.893.9150

SOURCE AtWork