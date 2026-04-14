AU10TIX Advances Reusable Digital ID as Global Identity Infrastructure Evolves

This new approach enables 'verify once, use everywhere' identity, reducing friction, enhancing security, and minimizing data exposure

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital identity ecosystems expand globally, users now control and reuse their identity, shifting verification from a one-time transaction to an ongoing asset. This change drives significant industry transformation. As regulations like eIDAS 2.0 and AMLR, along with growing global requirements around age verification, take hold, reusable digital identity is rapidly becoming critical infrastructure.

AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, is already enabling the adoption of reusable digital IDs and decentralized credentials. AU10TIX is seeing strong growth in demand for reusable digital ID across industries, including fintech, marketplaces, and age-restricted platforms. By offering advanced automation, streamlined onboarding, and industry-leading fraud detection, AU10TIX enables secure, privacy-first verification across platforms and regions.

From Repeated Verification to Persistent Identity

Current identity systems require users to repeatedly submit documents, creating friction and increasing the risk of data exposure. Organizations must also store and secure sensitive personal information. Reusable digital identity eliminates the need for repeated submissions and centralized data storage, enabling organizations to secure verification and focus on privacy.

AU10TIX's digital ID is a cryptographically secured credential stored in a digital wallet and designed to resist tampering. This enables single-time identity verification and minimizes data exposure. AU10TIX's digital IDs are available globally, including Australia, India, Brazil, Singapore, and the U.S.

"The future of identity isn't about verifying someone again and again. It's about verifying once and reusing that trust," said Yair Tal, Chief Executive Officer of AU10TIX. "Digital ID is about to become the global standard. At AU10TIX, we're proactively readying our clients ahead of time to ensure their business operations run smoothly and keep them ahead of the game."

While AU10TIX is advancing digital IDs for its customers, its complete suite of IDV solutions is also fully deployed and available as a permanent fallback. In this sense, digital IDs act as an additional layer of defense against fraud.

Enabling Regional Digital Identity Ecosystems

Governments and enterprises worldwide are rapidly rolling out digital identity frameworks, including national ID programs with government-backed identification and interoperable credential ecosystems. These enable the use of digital credentials across platforms and countries, supporting systems that work seamlessly across borders.

These models help organizations avoid repeatedly collecting and storing sensitive personal data. Instead, organizations use user-held, reusable credentials that verifiers can instantly check when needed. This lets organizations confirm key attributes, such as identity, eligibility, or age, without risking or managing underlying data.

Reusable digital identity is emerging as core infrastructure across industries, moving companies toward a model in which identity is confirmed once and applied broadly across services. The shift is reducing friction for users, strengthening regulatory compliance around age verification, and driving a privacy-first rethink of identity management that limits data storage and breach exposure.

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

SOURCE AU10TIX