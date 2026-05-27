Identity Fraud Has Industrialized: AU10TIX Finds AI-Generated Fraud Surpassed Physical Forgery for the First Time

New analysis of 9M+ identity verification transactions reveals fraud rings reusing synthetic identities across competing platforms - exposing risks individual companies cannot see alone

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today released its Q1 2026 Global Identity Fraud Benchmark Report. The report reveals that, for the first time on record, AI-generated identity fraud has surpassed physical document forgery, signaling a major shift in how fraud is executed across the global digital economy. The report shows that fraudsters are no longer simply forging documents; they are building reusable identity assets and deploying them across industries like coordinated infrastructure.

Based on more than 9 million identity verification transactions processed between January 1 and March 31, 2026, the report found that identity fraud is no longer operating as isolated attacks, but as coordinated, scalable systems driven by AI-generated identities, reusable fraud assets, and cross-platform exploitation strategies.

"For years, identity fraud was treated as a series of isolated incidents," said Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. "That era is over. Fraud has industrialized. We are seeing organized operations run coordinated campaigns across platforms, reuse synthetic identities, and exploit trust between systems . This is no longer just a fraud problem. It's infrastructure-level risk."

Among the report's most significant findings:

AI-generated and digitally manipulated documents overtook physical forgery as the dominant fraud method for the first time on record.

method for the first time on record. Nearly 1 in 11 identity verification attempts showed indicators of AI involvement.

AU10TIX identified three active fraud rings operating across competing organizations One coordinated fraud campaign peaked at 1.3 million fraud events in a single day.

rings operating across competing organizations One coordinated campaign peaked at 1.3 million events in a single day. Sessions triggering the highest possible fraud signals were still automatically approved.

signals were still automatically approved. AI-generated selfie attacks surged 54.5% quarter-over-quarter.

Deepfake detection was absent in 67.6% of sessions analyzed, while face comparison was absent in 64%.

Fraudsters increasingly used "credential laundering" tactics.

The report found that many of the most dangerous fraud patterns are invisible at the single-organization level. This is where AU10TIX's cross-network analysis is critical: the same synthetic identity package may look like a single suspicious attempt to one company, but appears as an organized fraud ring when viewed across the network.

"This is the clearest evidence yet that fraudsters are operating more collaboratively than the companies defending against them," Tal added. "Organizations can no longer rely on isolated visibility. The future of fraud prevention requires network-level intelligence, cross-platform coordination, and defenses built for AI-native threats."

The report highlights increased exposure across industries such as banking, payments, crypto, travel, social media, gaming, online dating, and marketplaces. The findings also show that fraud does not look the same across industries: banks face aggressive document tampering, crypto faces biometric attacks, gaming platforms face age-verification abuse, and marketplaces may be used as credential-laundering entry points.

Among the vertical-specific findings:

Banking showed one of the highest forgery rates of any major industry at 11.69%, nearly 60% above the network average.

Crypto was the only industry where AI-generated selfies surpassed document forgery as the leading attack method.

was the only industry where AI-generated selfies surpassed document forgery as the leading attack method. Travel showed a major biometric coverage gap, with no deepfake detection or face comparison observed in the analyzed segment.

Gaming and gambling platforms saw 68% of forgeries tied to selfie deepfakes aimed at bypassing age verification systems.

platforms saw 68% of forgeries tied to selfie deepfakes aimed at bypassing age verification systems. Marketplace platforms showed top attack types were AI-generated, with no biometric coverage observed, making them potential credential-laundering entry points.

Entertainment and online dating platforms recorded the highest deepfake fail rate of any industry analyzed, reflecting the use of AI-generated personas for social engineering.

The report concludes that the industry's primary challenge is no longer simply detecting fraudulent identities, but responding effectively at scale across interconnected ecosystems increasingly targeted by AI-driven attacks.

The Q1 2026 Global Identity Fraud Benchmark Report is available here: AU10TIX Q1 2026 Global Identity Fraud Benchmark Report.

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

SOURCE AU10TIX