AU10TIX Joins Booking.com, TransUnion, and LSEG at Money20/20 Europe to Address the Next Wave of AI-Driven Fraud

Chief Partnerships Officer Carol Grunberg to join leaders from Booking.com, TransUnion, and London Stock Exchange Group for panel discussion: "How the World's Biggest Brands Fight Fraud"

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced its participation in Money20/20 Europe 2026, taking place June 2–4 in Amsterdam. AU10TIX executives will appear in three sessions focused on AI-driven fraud, identity defense, trust and safety, and leadership in financial technology.

Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX, will take the Money Labs stage on June 3 for "Think Like a Fraudster. Protect Like a Pro.," a presentation exploring how fraudsters operate, how AI is accelerating attacks, and how businesses can adapt their defenses without adding unnecessary friction for legitimate users.

"Fraud has fundamentally changed," said Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. "Today's attacks are automated, AI-generated, and designed to scale across platforms in seconds. Businesses can no longer rely on static verification methods or fragmented defenses. The challenge is building trust and stopping fraud without introducing friction for legitimate users."

Carol Grunberg, Chief Partnerships Officer at AU10TIX, will join leaders from Booking.com, TransUnion, and London Stock Exchange Group for the panel "How the World's Biggest Brands Fight Fraud." Fellow panelists include Romain Berthome, Head of Product at Booking.com; Chad Reimers, General Manager, Fraud & Identity at TransUnion; and Vanessa Hurdowar, Risk Intelligence Manager at London Stock Exchange Group.

The discussion will examine how global organizations are balancing security, compliance, and customer experience as fraud operations become more automated, sophisticated, and cross-border. Topics will include AI-generated fraud, deepfakes, synthetic identities, proactive fraud intelligence, signal intelligence, orchestration, conversion impact, and the growing complexity of global KYC, KYB, AML, and compliance requirements.

"With fraud becoming increasingly industrialized, businesses need more than isolated point solutions," said Grunberg. "They need an intelligent, adaptive trust infrastructure layer that can identify patterns, connect signals across ecosystems, stop coordinated attacks before they scale, and protect the client experience at every point of interaction."

Grunberg will also participate in "The Real Stories Behind Reaching the C-Suite," a panel featuring Michelle Beyo of FINAVATOR INC., Kate Marsden of Yaspa, and Clare Pearson of Pearson Booth Consulting.

AU10TIX works with some of the world's largest digital platforms, financial institutions, marketplaces, and payment providers to help detect fraud, verify identities in real time, and streamline secure onboarding experiences. The company's customers and partners include organizations such as Booking.com, Payoneer, Coinbase, PayU, and other leading global brands.

Money20/20 Europe is one of the financial industry's leading global events, bringing together innovators across payments, banking, fintech, cybersecurity, identity, and financial services.

To learn more about AU10TIX's sessions at Money20/20 Europe, visit " Think Like a Fraudster. Protect Like a Pro. " and " How the World's Biggest Brands Fight Fraud ."

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn . For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

SOURCE AU10TIX