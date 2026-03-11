AU10TIX Earns the Solutions Partner with Certified Software Designation

This designation recognizes AU10TIX's ID Verification Suite for delivering software solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud that demonstrate interoperability and meet program requirements.

AMSTERDAM and NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced it has earned the Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation for Industry AI – Financial Services for its ID Verification Suite within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation recognizes software that demonstrates interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and meets program requirements.

The certified software designation reflects AU10TIX's capabilities meeting the program's requirements. The certified software solution demonstrates interoperability with Microsoft platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, or Dynamics 365.

"Earning the Solutions Partner with certified software designation is a milestone for our team," said Yair Tal, Chief Executive Officer of AU10TIX. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to building solutions that meet program requirements for interoperability within the Microsoft ecosystem."

"Attaining a Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation is an important way for partners to stand out in the market and demonstrate their proven capabilities in areas of high customer demand. Earning a certified software designation for your solution can help position you to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions. We're pleased to welcome AU10TIX's ID Verification Suite to Microsoft's exclusive growing network of partners with certified software designations," said Andrew Smith, GM, Partner Programs & Experiences.

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

*"Solutions Partner" refers to a company that is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and may offer software, services, and/or solutions to customers. Reference to "Solutions Partner" in any content, materials, resources, web properties, etc. and any associated designation should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rests solely with your business.

**A certification is (1) specific to the solution's interoperability with Microsoft products and (2) based on self-attestation by the solution owner. Solutions are only certified as of the date the solution is reviewed. Solution functionality and capability are controlled by the solution owner and may be subject to change. The inclusion of a solution in the marketplace and any such designations should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc. rest solely with your business.

