AU10TIX Expands Global Leadership Across Key Markets, Revenue and Partnerships

New executives in the U.S., U.K., and Singapore will drive enterprise growth and accelerate global expansion

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced new leadership appointments in partnerships, revenue, and regional business development to support ongoing global enterprise growth.

The company has appointed Carol Grunberg as Chief Partnerships Officer (U.S.), Michael Harriss as Chief Revenue Officer (U.K.), Mollie Benoni as General Manager & VP, Business Development (U.S.), and Uval Daniel as VP APAC (Singapore).

These appointments support AU10TIX's global expansion as enterprises invest in identity verification technologies to address growing fraud threats, regulatory complexity, and digital trust challenges.

Strengthening Leadership Across Strategic Global Markets

The new leaders bring expertise in enterprise technology, partnerships, and go-to-market strategy, enhancing AU10TIX's ability to serve multinational customers.

Carol Grunberg, Chief Partnerships Officer (U.S.)

Grunberg will lead AU10TIX's global partnerships and ecosystem strategy, building alliances with leading technology providers and platforms to expand the company's reach and strengthen integrations across digital identity and fraud prevention.

Michael Harriss, Chief Revenue Officer (U.K.)

Harriss oversees global sales and revenue operations, supporting enterprise growth in financial services, technology platforms, marketplaces, and other regulated sectors.

Mollie Benoni, General Manager & VP, Business Development – Americas (U.S.)

Benoni leads business development and regional growth across the Americas, collaborating with enterprise customers and partners to expand AU10TIX's market presence and accelerate adoption.

Uval Daniel, VP APAC (Singapore)

Daniel leads AU10TIX's expansion across the Asia-Pacific region, driving growth with enterprise customers and strategic partners in high-growth markets, while strengthening regional engagement and alignment with local market needs.

Aligning Leadership with Global Enterprise Demand

"Expanding our leadership team across key regions strengthens our ability to support enterprises operating in an increasingly complex risk environment," said Yair Tal, Chief Executive Officer of AU10TIX. "As identity and fraud challenges become more global in nature, our international presence and experience enable us to support customers across markets and scale with them as they grow."

Under Tal's leadership, AU10TIX has expanded its management presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, and additional international markets to better support multinational customers and evolving regulatory requirements.

Organizations worldwide - from financial services to digital platforms - are investing in identity verification technologies to combat synthetic identity fraud, impersonation attacks, and large-scale account abuse, while meeting compliance requirements across jurisdictions.

AU10TIX's fully automated identity management platform enables businesses to securely onboard users, prevent and detect organized fraud at scale, and maintain trust in digital interactions across global markets.

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn . For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

SOURCE AU10TIX