AU10TIX KYB Rapidly Validates Businesses and Owners In One Unified Flow

Robust Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) Solution Validates Info Against Global Registries and Jurisdictions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today launched an innovative Know Your Business (KYB) solution that enables companies to know exactly who they are doing business with and avoid potential financial and reputational losses. By combining KYB with Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, the offering addresses every KYB business need, from sole traders to corporates, including KYC for UBOs and associated entities.

Increasingly rigorous regulatory demands are forcing businesses across all sectors to collect and analyze more data about the identities of their partners and vendors. Companies must also ensure that they are not working with unscrupulous businesses involved in identity theft, fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing or other crimes. However, most available KYB solutions are limited in scope, forcing companies to engage with multiple vendors for KYC, forgery tests, serial fraud detection and other crucial capabilities.

AU10TIX's unified KYB and KYC solution provides a comprehensive check against 200+ jurisdictions and over 1000 government registries in one automated workflow. It provides thorough and comprehensive checks within seconds, while other vendors require days and rely on unofficial and potentially outdated databases. The new solution also provides full profiling and continuous monitoring, ensuring business integrity for compliance and risk management.

AU10TIX's KYB solution comes in three packages:

Business Validation enables a quick and efficient Proof of Business (POB) verification process by confirming essential identification details, including business name and ID, address, country, registration date, and official status.





Sole Trader Verification extends Business Validation to validate both the company and owner with automated KYB + KYC risk evaluation through one API call.





Enterprise Verification extends Business Validation with several additional benefits and features, including: Continuous monitoring to ensure compliance, detect changes, and manage risk in real time across all entities. In-depth KYC risk assessment of all related entities, Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs), officers, directors and stakeholders linked to the organization in question. Robust AML screening against sanctions and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) watchlists. Seamless AI-based Proof of Business (POB) collection, extraction, validation, and registry comparison, with added forgery checks.

extends Business Validation with several additional benefits and features, including:

"Our customers have been requesting a comprehensive KYB solution, because money laundering and fraud have become far too prevalent in the corporate world," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "Our unified KYB/KYC solution is essential for identifying bad actors and maintaining a safe business environment in 2024."

Key benefits include:

Fully automated and unified KYB and KYC process - End-to-end automation in one flow for increased speed and accuracy

End-to-end automation in one flow for increased speed and accuracy Advanced document verification - AI-powered tech quickly and accurately verifies various documents to authenticate the legitimacy of the business

AI-powered tech quickly and accurately verifies various documents to authenticate the legitimacy of the business Case management dashboard - Enables user-friendly management of check results

- Enables user-friendly management of check results Comprehensive scoring mechanism - Provides scoring based on an advanced algorithm, for informed decision-making and risk measurement

Provides scoring based on an advanced algorithm, for informed decision-making and risk measurement Single API call for both business and individual verification - Reduces cost by requiring only one payment for both KYB and KYC record checks

- Reduces cost by requiring only one payment for both KYB and KYC record checks Global coverage - Offers insights into ownership structures across 200+ countries

In addition to this new business offering, AU10TIX will also be addressing fraud through a joint webinar on Tuesday, March 5 at 11:00 am EST. AU10TIX and Frost & Sullivan will host an exclusive session on "Disrupting Fraud with AI: Actionable Insights to Effectively Combat Fraud." Register here to take a deep dive into the world of fraud detection and prevention.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF ). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

