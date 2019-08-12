AU10TIX Nominated for Red Herring's 2019 Top100 for North America & Europe

"AU10TIX has closed the gaps and solidifies digital protection in ways never implemented before," says Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring, "Consequently, it has received the Red Herring Top 100 2019 Award as it continues to make forays in the marketplace."

Over the last decade AU10TIX has become the preferred solution for customer onboarding and KYC ("Know Your Customer") automation across a diverse set of industry sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance, payments, transportation, travel, and gaming.

AU10TIX's revolutionary next generation verification algorithm is over 20 times faster than other solutions. It features forensic-level forgery, counterfeiting and collateral risk detection and offers up to 300% better conversion rates. Its deep learning-based automation helps increase effective traffic handling capacity, reduce operating costs and boost operating efficiency while enhancing fraud prevention.

"AU10TIX is transforming the way businesses verify and authenticate their users by redefining the anatomy of trust. Our advanced methodology and technologies has helped prevent countless terror attacks and keep airports safe," said AU10TIX's CEO, Ron Atzmon. "Red Herring's choice is a huge vote of trust in our technology as well as the way we are reinventing the category."

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software-based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents For more information, visit www.au10tix.com

Contact:

AU10TIX

Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing

Email: ofer.friedman@au10tix.com

Tel.: +357 (22) 007698

SOURCE AU10TIX