AU10TIX Risk Assessment Model Exposes Critical Vulnerabilities in Identity Verification Processes

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today launched a free Risk Assessment Model that enables businesses to conduct an initial assessment of their exposure to operational, security and identity fraud risk. Drawing insights from billions of transactions processed globally and years of expertise in risk assessment and mitigation, the model provides personalized insights and actionable recommendations to safeguard against critical fraud vulnerabilities in identity verification processes.

By taking five minutes to answer ten brief questions specific to their business, sector, security measures, and ID verification processes, organizations receive a customized Risk Assessment Report highlighting vulnerabilities across different key areas. The report provides high-level recommendations for bolstering overall security and operational resilience, enabling businesses to proactively manage their risk landscape rather than react to incidents.

Free AU10TIX Online Tool Provides Tailored Insights and Recommendations to Protect Against Identity Fraud

Identity fraud risk assessment is crucial for companies that handle substantial financial transactions and are exposed to compliance liabilities, such as payments, banking, crypto/trading, etc. It helps identify potential vulnerabilities in the systems and processes that could enable unauthorized access or misuse of the data. It also ensures compliance with industry regulations, protecting organizations against potential legal consequences and financial damages.

"Our new Risk Assessment Model is designed to provide initial indicators of potential risks, offering companies a clear starting point for understanding how we can help them accommodate and mitigate these challenges effectively," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "The tool is integral in demonstrating our proactive approach to fraud prevention and the strategic support we offer our customers."

This announcement underscores AU10TIX's dedication to leading the market in compliance and security standards. By tailoring assessments to specific business environments, the new model enhances risk management strategies and bolsters overall security and operational resilience. AU10TIX is committed to delivering robust technology and comprehensive, integrated risk management solutions that help businesses stay ahead of potential risks and regulatory changes.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX plays a pivotal role in establishing trust between individuals/companies and digital systems. Founded in 2002, it is the global leader in identity verification and management, protecting the world's largest brands against advanced fraud. The company's future-proof product portfolio helps businesses provide frictionless customer onboarding and verification in 4-8 seconds while staying ahead of emerging threats and evolving regulatory requirements. AU10TIX offers the world's only 100% automated global identity management system, as well as the industry's only solution that can detect organized mass attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-checking data in a consortium of more than 60 major companies. With its deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $18 billion in identity fraud. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn and on X at @AU10TIXLimited . For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

