AU10TIX Selected by FreightValidate to Strengthen Freight Industry Security and Boost Efficiency

Identity Verification Solution Tackles $35 Billion Industry Challenge

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global leader in identity verification and management, today announced its technology has been implemented by FreightValidate, a prominent freight industry verification platform. FreightValidate aims to reduce cargo theft incidents, directly addressing a problem that costs the US economy up to $35 billion annually.

The freight industry has been grappling with an unprecedented surge in fraud, with cargo theft a primary concern. Fraudulent carriers often impersonate legitimate ones, leading to stolen or ransomed freight. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the average value of stolen cargo per incident ranges from $100,000 to $200,000.

AU10TIX's identity verification platform forms the cornerstone of an enhanced vetting process for freight industry professionals. This advanced solution enables real-time biometric and document verification, coupled with AI-driven fraud detection capabilities. The platform's seamless API integration allows for rapid deployment, ensuring that FreightValidate can quickly and efficiently implement these crucial security measures.

"Our solutions are designed to combat fraud and enhance security across industries, and we look forward to helping FreightValidate achieve their goals," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "By leveraging our AI-powered technology, FreightValidate will not just be preventing theft – they're redefining operational efficiency and building trust in the freight sector."

By leveraging AU10TIX's technology, FreightValidate will significantly strengthen its ability to authenticate the identities of carriers and other industry professionals, thereby mitigating the risks associated with fraud and identity theft in the freight sector. The companies expect to achieve:

A significant reduction in cargo theft incidents, helping to protect valuable freight from fraudulent activity.

Faster and more efficient verification processes, streamlining onboarding and reducing delays in operations.

Improved client satisfaction due to enhanced security measures, resulting in fewer complaints and more reliable service.

Substantial cost savings through minimized delays and reduced theft, improving overall operational efficiency.

"AU10TIX's technology is a crucial part of our strategy to improve our security and efficiency in the freight industry," said Dale Prax, founder of FreightValidate. "By enhancing our verification processes, we're able to provide a higher level of protection to our clients, ensuring that their shipments remain safe from fraud."

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX plays a pivotal role in establishing trust between individuals/companies and digital systems. Founded in 2002, it is the global leader in identity verification and management, protecting the world's largest brands against advanced fraud. The company's future-proof product portfolio helps businesses provide frictionless customer onboarding and verification in 4-8 seconds while staying ahead of emerging threats and evolving regulatory requirements. AU10TIX offers the world's only 100% automated global identity management system, as well as the industry's only solution that can detect organized mass attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-checking data in a consortium of more than 60 major companies. With its deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $18 billion in identity fraud. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn and on X at @AU10TIXLimited . For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

About FreightValidate

FreightValidate provides crucial insights into the reliability of carriers and brokers operating in the United States and Canada. Our platform uniquely combines advanced technology with deep industry knowledge, a thorough understanding of 49 CFR regulations, and Public Law 112-141 (MAP-21), along with years of industry experience. We use objective, impartial, and factual data in our freight validation process. FreightValidate is committed to bolstering the integrity and security of the transportation industry by providing a reliable verification platform, emphasizing the significance of comprehensive carrier compliance and safety vetting.

Media Contact:

Mark Prindle

Fusion PR

[email protected]

SOURCE AU10TIX